Nick Offerman Is Actually Quite A Bit Younger Than Wife Megan Mullally
"Parks and Recreation" co-stars Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally are one of those celeb couples with a surprising age gap. Mullally herself was even stunned when she learned just how substantial it is. She was also somewhat surprised when she fell for Offerman while working with him on a play in 2000, as he wasn't her type at all. "All the guys I dated up until that point had been very muscle-free, androgynous rock drummers," she revealed on "Good Morning America." We're guessing Offerman wasn't rocking a rocker look, but the talented woodworker probably could have whittled Mullally a pretty mean pair of drumsticks.
At the time, the actors were at two different points in their careers. "Will & Grace" had made Mullally a recognizable face to millions of television viewers, while Offerman's TV credits only included a handful of small roles, such as a construction worker in the 1998 movie "City of Angels." During an appearance on "Conan," Offerman recalled of his life at that time, "I was living in someone's basement." But he and Mullally hit it off when they discovered that they possessed a similar sense of humor, with the more seasoned star impressing Offerman with her bawdy banter. The couple told Vulture they knew they were meant to be when a coyote nodded at them like that Robert Redford meme while they were getting intimate outdoors, and they got hitched in 2003. However, before they became a comedic dream team, Mullally had to get over her age rage.
Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman's student-teacher relationship
In an interview with GQ, Megan Mullally revealed that something she found attractive about Nick Offerman when they first started flirting was the age she assumed he was. But her assumption was wrong. "I was 41, and I'd always had younger guys pursue me, and I was really sick of it," she said. "And so I met Nick and I thought, 'Oh, great, 'cause this guy's like 38!' Turns out he was 29. And I was pissed." She found it difficult to believe that there was over a decade between their birthdates because Offerman didn't just look older. "He was mature, so when I found out he was 29, I said these two words: YOU MOTHERF***ER," she recalled.
Offerman's age revelation was not a dealbreaker, thankfully. Mullally wouldn't just become the younger comedian's loving wife, best friend, and "The Greatest Love Story Ever Told: An Oral History" co-author — she's also become a guide for Offerman. "One great benefit of our relationship is that Megan has gone through everything a couple of chapters ahead of me, so there's an easy student-master quality to it," Offerman told New York magazine.
Evidence that she's taught him well can be seen in the couple's hysterical portrayal of a toxic relationship in "Parks and Recreation." But while Ron Swanson makes his ex Tammy have a mini meltdown in a diner by commenting on how much she's aged, in real life, Mullally shared, "Nick has said he would divorce me if I got Botox."
The couple doesn't like to spend time apart
Time is a key theme in Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally's relationship. Mullally revealed it's the reason they never had children, telling GQ, "We tried, but I was a little long in the tooth for that sort of thing." She believes remaining child-free ultimately ended up benefitting their marriage, as did a joint career decision. "We're never apart for more than two weeks," she revealed.
While some spouses crave separation from each other, the desire to have a work husband or work wife is seemingly unimaginable to Offerman and Mullally. During a USA Today interview, Mullally said that she often encounters people who are incredulous that she and Offerman spend so much time working together. But she has the perfect response when they confess that they would find it maddening to work alongside their own spouses: "Well, that sounds really sad for you because we just like each other."
This comedic couple isn't going to stop shouting their love from the rooftops and telling X-rated stories about their relationship anytime soon, as Offerman feels that there are not enough examples of partners in their age range who are doing the same. "I do think there's a real ageism in our business where if you're over 35 you're not supposed to ever kiss anybody with tongue," he told AV Club. But he and Mullally are willing to do it in a diner, in a jail cell — and in front of an approving coyote.