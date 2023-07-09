Nick Offerman Is Actually Quite A Bit Younger Than Wife Megan Mullally

"Parks and Recreation" co-stars Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally are one of those celeb couples with a surprising age gap. Mullally herself was even stunned when she learned just how substantial it is. She was also somewhat surprised when she fell for Offerman while working with him on a play in 2000, as he wasn't her type at all. "All the guys I dated up until that point had been very muscle-free, androgynous rock drummers," she revealed on "Good Morning America." We're guessing Offerman wasn't rocking a rocker look, but the talented woodworker probably could have whittled Mullally a pretty mean pair of drumsticks.

At the time, the actors were at two different points in their careers. "Will & Grace" had made Mullally a recognizable face to millions of television viewers, while Offerman's TV credits only included a handful of small roles, such as a construction worker in the 1998 movie "City of Angels." During an appearance on "Conan," Offerman recalled of his life at that time, "I was living in someone's basement." But he and Mullally hit it off when they discovered that they possessed a similar sense of humor, with the more seasoned star impressing Offerman with her bawdy banter. The couple told Vulture they knew they were meant to be when a coyote nodded at them like that Robert Redford meme while they were getting intimate outdoors, and they got hitched in 2003. However, before they became a comedic dream team, Mullally had to get over her age rage.