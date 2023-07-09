Jewel Moved On With An NFL Player After Her Divorce From Ty Murray

Singer-songwriter Jewel, of 1990s fame, shocked fans in July 2014 when she announced she and her rodeo cowboy husband Ty Murray were divorcing 16 years after tying the knot. The country singer announced the sad news in a lengthy blog post shared on her website (which has since been deleted), writing, "For some time we have been engaged in a private and difficult, but thoughtful and tender, undoing of ourselves. Allowing ourselves the time and space to redefine what we are to each other with love rather than malice."

Jewel went on to describe their split in poetic terms and made sure to note that the duo still cared for each other. She said they would still be "dear friends and devoted co-parents of our beloved son Kase." She added, "We have no desire to damage ourselves and each other in the process."

However, it wasn't too long before Jewel was ready to move on romantically and go public with a new love. In fact, just under a year after announcing her divorce to the world, Jewel found a new love — with an NFL player, no less! That football star? Charlie Whitehurst.