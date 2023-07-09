Every Disturbing Claim Collin Gosselin Has Made Against His Mom Kate
"Jon & Kate Plus 8" captured the implosion of Kate and Jon Gosselin's toxic marriage as they struggled to raise twins and sextuplets together. The late 2000s series was a smash hit. Per the Los Angeles Times, 10.6 million people tuned in to watch Jon and Kate announce they were separating — news that came as zero surprise to viewers or anybody who read the tabloids.
Initially, Kate was scrutinized over her cringe-worthy fashion choices and her snappy and emasculating treatment of Jon. Later, in her spin-off show, "Kate Plus 8," she caught heat for her controversial parenting techniques. The shady side of Kate was revealed when she sent her son Collin to an institution. "It was on the advice of his doctor, and it had to happen," she claimed during a "This Morning" interview. "He's plodding along, and we are too, but it definitely was necessary, and I'll go to the ends of the earth for each one of them." However, her son would beg to differ, and Collin eventually went to live with his father and his sister Hannah, per People.
Kate penned several books about her family values and strong Christian faith, including "Multiple Bles8ings: Surviving to Thriving With Twins and Sextuplets" and "I Just Want You to Know: Letters to My Kids on Love, Faith, and Family." Still, Collin questions his mother's parenting skills and has made numerous allegations of problematic behavior. Here's a summary of every disturbing claim Collin Gosselin has made against his mom Kate.
Institutional abandonment
Collin Gosselin told "ET" that after his mom, Kate Gosselin, sent him away, he spent time in two different "scary" institutions. Collin said he spent his 13th and 14th birthdays locked inside. His mom and dad Jon Gosselin were embroiled in a nasty and bitter custody battle — that raged on for 14 years, per The US Sun — and Jon wasn't even aware that his son was in a facility as Kate refused to tell him where Collin was, according to the Daily Mail.
"My mom had her own agenda," Collin said. "I don't know exactly what that was, but my agenda was to make it out on top of that tough spot." Kate insisted that Collin had to be institutionalized because of his "special needs." She claimed his behavior was negatively affecting his siblings.
"It's unfortunate that's how my mom phrased me as a person," Collin said. "I don't see those things, and I don't think anybody else sees those things. But if that's how she sees me, then that's her point of view, and I hope that if we met again one day, that's not the case." Collin said he was in a "dark place mentally" and felt "helpless" during his time in the facilities. He had to write to Jon and beg his dad to help free him. After Collin's release, Jon was granted temporary full custody of his son. Kate didn't attend the court hearing.
Forced estrangement
In an interview with "ET," Collin Gosselin said that even before being institutionalized, he hadn't had a relationship with his mom, Kate Gosselin. Collin said that since going to live with his dad, Jon Gosselin, he's become totally estranged from her. He also doesn't have any contact with the rest of the sextuplets — as it's Kate's way or the highway.
Page Six reports that the six recently turned 19. Jon had to post a celebratory note on Instagram, as aside from Collin and Hannah Gosselin, he's also estranged from his kids. "HAPPY 19th BIRTHDAY to all my Kids!!" he captioned an old pic of Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah, and Leah Gosselin. "I love you all so much!!"
"I would love to have a relationship with them. I'd love for us to one day come together, have dinner together, talk, just catch up on the time that we've lost," Collin told "ET." "I love my siblings. I love them to death; they're the only ...," he said, before trailing off and breaking down in tears. "Without parents involved, it's just me and them. I really hope that one day when I have kids, my kids will know their aunts and uncles." Despite his mom's behavior, Collin admitted that he would love to have contact with her again, too, but no dice as far as Kate's concerned.
Anger and frustration
During "Jon & Kate Plus 8" and "Kate Plus 8," Kate Gosselin was often caught on camera suffering explosive meltdowns, sometimes at the expense of her eight kids. Collin Gosselin claims he was the one that suffered the consequences most frequently.
"I know my mother was going through a lot of things," Collin told Vice TV. "I mean, a divorce and plenty of different things that can't be easy to go through. And you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on and that it was just kind of me, you know? ... I'm not going to say I was a perfect child. But I'd say my misbehaving was no different from my siblings," Collin continued.
Kate had grown renowned for her need to be in control. And after being the subject of a gag order for 10 years, Jon Gosselin in 2019 finally spilled the family tea. He did so, and then some, in an interview with the Daily Mail where he claimed Kate was a "militant mother" who allegedly focused the majority of her ire on Collin. Jon claimed Collin had been diagnosed with ADHD and that Kate institutionalized him because he was "difficult" and "stubborn." He alleged she only visited Collin for a total of two hours during the three years he was locked up.
Indifference and isolation
According to "Good Morning America," Collin told staff at the facility where he was institutionalized that his mom had abused him. The allegations resulted in Kate being investigated by the Department of Child Services and Welfare. "I'm in the public eye. I've been investigated many times. It's always unfounded, obviously," Kate said. She defended not telling Collin's dad, Jon Gosselin, that she'd sent their son to a lock-up facility. "We are both court-ordered not to talk about the care and custody of our children in detail," Kate charged. "I've known all along where he is, but the world doesn't know, and I'll leave it at that," she concluded, shrugging.
Collin tries not to take his mom's anger and indifference toward him personally. He frames it as being in the wrong place at the wrong time. "I was in the way, and I was kind of there, so she chose me," he told Vice TV about her explosive behavior. Still, his sister, Hannah Gosselin, who lives with her brother and their dad, sees it differently.
Hannah claims their mom would purposely isolate Collin from his siblings. "He would be separated from us," she told Vice TV. "Like he would not get to come play outside with us. He would eat dinner at different times than us. I don't think an effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable and what behavior is not."
Crib beatings and hair pulling
Kate Gosselin's mom-of-the-year façade crumbled and fell after her private journals from 2005-2007 were leaked. ScreenRant reports that writer Robert Hoffman, who claims to have seen some of Kate's alleged abusive outbursts firsthand, found the discarded diaries and published excerpts from them in his book, "Kate Gosselin: How She Fooled the World."
In one entry, Kate admits to seriously beating 2-year-old Collin Gosselin as payback for his intentionally "awful" behavior toward her. "I need to pray for my relationship with Collin ... I can't explain it. I don't understand him," Kate wrote. She prayed to be "slow to wrath." She also admitted she was scared she would "seriously injure" her son after totally blowing her top and beating him in his crib. In addition, Kate confessed that she "pulled Collin up by the hair" and hit him again for eating some M&Ms without her permission.
Jon Gosselin was awarded full custody of Collin in 2018. "I didn't see Collin for five, six years. I had to learn a lot about him, from his difficulties with Kate to being away," he told "ET." Also speaking to the newsmagazine, his daughter Hannah Gosselin said about her decision to move in with her dad, "I just felt there was unfair treatment in my mom's house." Adding, "My brother Collin did kind of take the brunt of it sometimes."