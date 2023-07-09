Every Disturbing Claim Collin Gosselin Has Made Against His Mom Kate

Collin Gosselin told "ET" that after his mom, Kate Gosselin, sent him away, he spent time in two different "scary" institutions. Collin said he spent his 13th and 14th birthdays locked inside. His mom and dad Jon Gosselin were embroiled in a nasty and bitter custody battle — that raged on for 14 years, per The US Sun — and Jon wasn't even aware that his son was in a facility as Kate refused to tell him where Collin was, according to the Daily Mail.

"My mom had her own agenda," Collin said. "I don't know exactly what that was, but my agenda was to make it out on top of that tough spot." Kate insisted that Collin had to be institutionalized because of his "special needs." She claimed his behavior was negatively affecting his siblings.

"It's unfortunate that's how my mom phrased me as a person," Collin said. "I don't see those things, and I don't think anybody else sees those things. But if that's how she sees me, then that's her point of view, and I hope that if we met again one day, that's not the case." Collin said he was in a "dark place mentally" and felt "helpless" during his time in the facilities. He had to write to Jon and beg his dad to help free him. After Collin's release, Jon was granted temporary full custody of his son. Kate didn't attend the court hearing.