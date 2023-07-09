Why Wendy Williams Hasn't Closed The Door On Marriage After Two Divorces

After two unions that ended in divorce, Wendy Williams still isn't closing her doors to marriage. In an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the talk show host said she's open to tying the knot again someday. "Yes. With a good ol' one-page prenup," she told Fallon in 2020, per People. "One paragraph. Maybe two sentences. What's yours is yours, what's mine is mine. What we earn during this marriage is yours and mine."

"And I don't want to live with you," Williams also said. "You have your place, I have my mine." Speaking on "The Dr. Oz Show" in 2019, Williams said these are her non-negotiable terms if she were to again walk down the aisle, per the "Today" show. "We will not be living in the same house," she said. "Oh, no, no. Marriage under new circumstance, that's it. That freedom of turning that key or electing, 'All right, let's stay at your place tonight; let's stay at my place tonight.'"

At the time, Williams said she no longer refuses to settle when it comes to love. On the qualities that she looks for in a partner, she said, "I need a man with a full career and his own money and his own situation. I don't want anything from you except for your love and respect," she said. "And don't ask anything of me."