Why Wendy Williams Hasn't Closed The Door On Marriage After Two Divorces
Wendy Williams isn't ruling anything out when it comes to love — including one last shot at marriage. The former radio DJ turned talk show host has been married twice, first to a man named Bert Girigorie, who she wed in 1994. As reported by The U.S. Sun, the pair met in 1992 while Williams was working at a local radio station in New York. They called it quits just after five months together, with Girigorie claiming Williams had been unfaithful to him since the start of their marriage. "After we broke up, people started calling me up and telling me different things. ... Several people came to me with stories about her being with other people," he told RadarOnline in a tell-all interview in 2019. Adding, "At that point it didn't matter."
Soon after their split, Williams started dating television producer Kevin Hunter. The two were married in 1997 and welcomed a son, Kevin Jr., in 2000. However, their marriage also didn't last, with Williams filing for divorce in 2019 amid rumors Hunter had fathered a child out of wedlock. Despite their painful separation, Williams told People she has absolutely zero regrets. "I don't regret meeting Kevin. I don't regret falling in love. I don't regret staying with him for all 25 years, 21 of them married," she said. Regardless of her rocky love life, the television personality hasn't given up on love and is open to getting married again in the future.
Third time's a charm?
After two unions that ended in divorce, Wendy Williams still isn't closing her doors to marriage. In an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the talk show host said she's open to tying the knot again someday. "Yes. With a good ol' one-page prenup," she told Fallon in 2020, per People. "One paragraph. Maybe two sentences. What's yours is yours, what's mine is mine. What we earn during this marriage is yours and mine."
"And I don't want to live with you," Williams also said. "You have your place, I have my mine." Speaking on "The Dr. Oz Show" in 2019, Williams said these are her non-negotiable terms if she were to again walk down the aisle, per the "Today" show. "We will not be living in the same house," she said. "Oh, no, no. Marriage under new circumstance, that's it. That freedom of turning that key or electing, 'All right, let's stay at your place tonight; let's stay at my place tonight.'"
At the time, Williams said she no longer refuses to settle when it comes to love. On the qualities that she looks for in a partner, she said, "I need a man with a full career and his own money and his own situation. I don't want anything from you except for your love and respect," she said. "And don't ask anything of me."
Did Wendy Williams tie the knot with a cop?
Following her divorce from Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams has moved on to someone new. In 2022, PageSix reported that the former talk show host had secretly tied the knot with a New York Police Department officer named Henry. She made the revelation to "Hollywood Unlocked" founder Jason Lee that July over a phone call. "She says, 'I'm married.' I'm like, 'What?' She's like, 'I got married,'" Lee recalled to PageSix of their conversation. However, her manager, William Selby, was quick to shut down the report, calling Williams' claims "inaccurate." "She is excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation," Selby explained. He also refused to share details about Williams' new boyfriend at the time, saying, "Wendy doesn't wish to disclose details at the moment."
In a statement to People, Selby clarified that Williams' relationship with Henry is still in the "really, really early stages," and that she remains focused on her health and career right now. "She wants to take things slow," Selby said. "Her main priority is her health and shooting her first episode of her podcast. That's the focus right now." However, when asked about Selby's comments, Williams doubled down on her claims that she's now a married woman, per Complex. "Everyone seems to have a problem with that," she said in a phone interview with Lee in August 2022. "I'm married. I'm married, I don't care who knows it ... I'm married!"