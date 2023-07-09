Has Maria Shriver Dated Anyone Since Her Divorce From Arnold Schwarzenegger?

In 2011, Arnold Schwarzenegger and his wife Maria Shriver shocked the world when they announced they were getting divorced after 25 years of marriage. The split came after it was revealed that Schwarzenegger had an affair with their family's former housekeeper, Mildred Baena, and also fathered her child. In his new Netflix documentary series "Arnold," the "Terminator" star recalled the exact moment he came clean to Shriver about his secret love child. "Maria and I went to counseling once a week and in one of the sessions the counselor said, 'I think today Maria wants to be very specific about something. She wants to know if you are the father of Joseph,'" he said (via People). "And I was like — I thought my heart stopped, and then I told the truth."

Despite the scandal, he and Shriver have managed to keep things cordial and maintain a united front for their children after their split. Since their separation, Schwarzenegger has moved on and found new love with physical therapist Heather Milligan, who, per The U.S. Sun, is 28 years his junior. It's unknown exactly how the two met, but in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor gushed about his girlfriend. "[The divorce] was very, very difficult in the beginning. Eventually, you move on. I have a wonderful girlfriend, Heather Milligan, who is very successful. I'm really proud of her, and I love her," he said. Well, what about Shriver? Has she dated anyone since her divorce?