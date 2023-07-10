What Really Happened Between Sonja Morgan And Owen Wilson?

In a 2017 interview with ET, Sonja Morgan spilled the tea on her brief fling with Owen Wilson. She shared, "Tinsley [Mortimer] said her celebrity crush was Owen Wilson, and I thought she said she dated him." As it turns out, the "RHONY" co-stars had something in common. Morgan continued, "I go, 'Oh! I dated him, too!' Out here [in Los Angeles]. Well, I met him in New York through some art friends, and then I also saw him while I was out here. Long time ago, a while ago." Their relationship is largely a mystery, as Morgan didn't elaborate on how things ended with Wilson. However, she mentioned that she doesn't stay in contact with her past celebrity flames. She said, "I mean, I never did. That was a period in time where we were all going out to clubs ... you know, we didn't have cell phones. You'd get home to your answering machine, then you go to the same club the next time."

Morgan also explained that she's not one to be starstruck. She revealed, "I'm not interested in celebs. I like smart people. Very smart people. Interesting dialogue, yeah. I like to talk a lot." The entrepreneur has made it crystal clear that she's interested in companionship, not status. In 2021, she told In Touch, "I'm looking for emotional compatibility, someone who is spiritual and quiet and not with me for the access."