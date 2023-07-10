What Really Happened Between Sonja Morgan And Owen Wilson?
Sonja Morgan's love life has long been a hot topic on "The Real Housewives of New York City." The unabashed reality star has drawn attention for her flirtatious shenanigans around the Big Apple. But there are some flings that viewers may not be aware of, as they preceded her time on "RHONY." Back in the day, the socialite hit it off with some notable actors. In fact, Sonja once went out with "Zoolander" star Owen Wilson.
As fans know, Sonja was once the wife of a prominent figure. Sonja was previously married to John Adams Morgan, the grandson of bank founder J.P. Morgan. After an eight-year marriage, Sonja and John divorced in 2006, per Distractify. Still, the "RHONY" star was set on keeping her famous family name and her lavish lifestyle. In a 2018 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Sonja clarified, "I like to say I didn't divorce the family. My husband and I divorced. He didn't divorce me; I didn't divorce him. We love each other; we love our daughter." Details about Sonja and John's marriage are no secret. But what ended up happening with the star's other fleeting romances? How did Sonja and Wilson become involved?
Sonja Morgan isn't seeking a famous beau
In a 2017 interview with ET, Sonja Morgan spilled the tea on her brief fling with Owen Wilson. She shared, "Tinsley [Mortimer] said her celebrity crush was Owen Wilson, and I thought she said she dated him." As it turns out, the "RHONY" co-stars had something in common. Morgan continued, "I go, 'Oh! I dated him, too!' Out here [in Los Angeles]. Well, I met him in New York through some art friends, and then I also saw him while I was out here. Long time ago, a while ago." Their relationship is largely a mystery, as Morgan didn't elaborate on how things ended with Wilson. However, she mentioned that she doesn't stay in contact with her past celebrity flames. She said, "I mean, I never did. That was a period in time where we were all going out to clubs ... you know, we didn't have cell phones. You'd get home to your answering machine, then you go to the same club the next time."
Morgan also explained that she's not one to be starstruck. She revealed, "I'm not interested in celebs. I like smart people. Very smart people. Interesting dialogue, yeah. I like to talk a lot." The entrepreneur has made it crystal clear that she's interested in companionship, not status. In 2021, she told In Touch, "I'm looking for emotional compatibility, someone who is spiritual and quiet and not with me for the access."
Owen Wilson isn't the only celeb Sonja Morgan dated
Even though she's unimpressed by fame, Sonja Morgan has dated a plethora of big stars. In a 2017 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," the reality star and Andy Cohen played a game of "Would Morgan date him?" When Cohen asked Morgan if she would date Jack Nicholson, she laughed, "Have I?" before proudly declaring, "So much fun." As Cohen pressed her for more details, Morgan divulged, "One big sloppy mess whenever we could."
Back in 2011, Morgan revealed more of her dating history in an interview with the New York Post. She mentioned that she had a fling with British musician Billy Idol. Then, she added, "I mean, if you see me out to dinner with Charlie Rose, it doesn't mean I'm hitting that, you know? But I've been known to date Charlie, luckily. Along with the other hundreds of girls. He is wonderful." According to People, Morgan has also dated the likes of Richard Lewis, John McEnroe, Eric Clapton, and Prince Albert of Monaco. We can't keep up!