John Stamos And Ex-Wife Rebecca Romijn Had Quite The Age Gap
When John Stamos was a star in the sitcom "Full House," he was a typical eligible bachelor and no stranger to dating. The actor dated a bevy of famous women in the 1980s and early '90s — a list of beauties that included everyone from Demi Moore to Paula Abdul — and it took him a while to settle down. Stamos eventually did, though, in 1998, when he married model Rebecca Romijn.
Stamos and Romijn met four years prior at a Victoria's Secret fashion show, and the two began dating soon after. And while he was already in his 30s and well into his acting career at the time, the gorgeous model was just a few years into hers — and much younger than him. In fact, in 1999, Stamos said of Romijn's burgeoning acting career, "Since I've been with her, she's skyrocketed. I think I get more excited about it sometimes than she does," per the Orlando Sentinel.
John Stamos is a full 10 years older than Rebecca Romijn
John Stamos was born on August 19, 1963, while Rebecca Romijn was born on November 6, 1972. When the couple met in 1994, the then-31-year-old actor was smitten with the 21-year-old beauty. They married four years later. Despite their 10-year age gap, Stamos and Romijn were known as one of Hollywood's hottest couples during their decade-long relationship, but they were opposites in a lot of ways. "John's VERY conservative," Romijn said in a 2022 interview published by Moviehole. "And honestly, I'm better with the rumors [about our relationship] than he is. He gets really upset about all of this, because he's conservative and [we're] really Dharma and Greg; he balances me out and really has to pull me back in."
Stamos and Romijn divorced in 2005 amid rumors that he wanted kids and she didn't. "There is absolutely no truth to that," Romijn told People in 2008. "That [story] was completely made up. I desperately wanted kids." (Romijn went on to have twin daughters with her second husband Jerry O'Connell).
One year after his split from Romijn, Stamos opened up about the end of his marriage, telling People, "We were together for 10 years. ... In my book at this point I would still be married and have three kids. ... We just both woke up one day and it had run its course."
John Stamos has an even bigger age gap with his second wife
Not long after his divorce from Rebecca Romijn, John Stamos was introduced to another young starlet whom he turned down for a date because he felt she was too young. In an interview on the "Armchair Expert" podcast, Stamos revealed that when an agent tried to set him up with Kristen Bell, he took issue with the fact that she was 17 years younger than him. "I just was so lofty and thought, 'I'm old,'" he said. "I said, 'She's so adorable, she's so great. I'm way the f**** too old.'"
But a decade later, Stamos had a change of tune regarding age when he began dating Caitlin McHugh, a model who was 23 years his junior. Things clicked and the two married in February 2018 and welcomed a son, Billy, two months later — when Stamos was 54 and McHugh was 31. In an interview with People, Stamos said he wanted to start a family with McHugh because they had the same morals and family values. The actor also told the outlet it was McHugh who suggested trying for a baby before their wedding day. Stamos revealed that when he asked her why, his then-fiancée told him point blank, "Because you're old."