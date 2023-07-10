John Stamos And Ex-Wife Rebecca Romijn Had Quite The Age Gap

John Stamos was born on August 19, 1963, while Rebecca Romijn was born on November 6, 1972. When the couple met in 1994, the then-31-year-old actor was smitten with the 21-year-old beauty. They married four years later. Despite their 10-year age gap, Stamos and Romijn were known as one of Hollywood's hottest couples during their decade-long relationship, but they were opposites in a lot of ways. "John's VERY conservative," Romijn said in a 2022 interview published by Moviehole. "And honestly, I'm better with the rumors [about our relationship] than he is. He gets really upset about all of this, because he's conservative and [we're] really Dharma and Greg; he balances me out and really has to pull me back in."

Stamos and Romijn divorced in 2005 amid rumors that he wanted kids and she didn't. "There is absolutely no truth to that," Romijn told People in 2008. "That [story] was completely made up. I desperately wanted kids." (Romijn went on to have twin daughters with her second husband Jerry O'Connell).

One year after his split from Romijn, Stamos opened up about the end of his marriage, telling People, "We were together for 10 years. ... In my book at this point I would still be married and have three kids. ... We just both woke up one day and it had run its course."