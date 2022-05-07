Rebecca Romijn Opens Up About Her Divorce From John Stamos
Rebecca Romijn is happily married to Jerry O'Connell, and we're not going to lie — we love their sweet relationship. Romijn explained where she and O'Connell met during an appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show," and it isn't what you'd expect. "We met at a Maxim Hot 100 party in Las Vegas. True story," the model told O'Connell, who was guest-hosting. O'Connell joked that Romijn was in the VIP section, and he showed off to get her attention. "You were newly single and I was like, 'I got to get some of that, right there.' It was a pool party, so I took my shirt off, I did some pushups right there and got some oil," he joked. The two hit things off, had a few dates in Vegas and the rest, as they say, is history!
O'Connell proposed to Romijn in 2005, shortly after the model finalized her divorce from John Stamos. According to PopSugar, the pair married in 2007 at a small ceremony at their home. A few years later, in 2009, the couple welcomed twins, Dolly and Charlie. "Mother, father, and both girls are all home and doing well," Romijn's rep told People at the time. Since tying the knot and expanding their family, the duo still can't stop gushing over one another. "She makes me laugh a lot," O'Connell told Closer Weekly, adding that they "laugh all the time."
It takes a solid relationship to talk about an ex, and O'Connell and Romijn did just that in a candid interview.
Rebecca Romijn calls John Stamos divorce 'heartbreaking'
Rebecca Romijn is opening up about her failed relationship with John Stamos with a surprising person — her current husband, Jerry O'Connell. The model made an appearance on "The Talk," where O'Connell interviewed her on a wide range of topics, including her marriage to Stamos. "Going through a divorce is terrible, it's awful," Romijn told O'Connell. "I was with him for 10 years. Divorce feels like a failure, and there were a lot of things that I had to let go of that were very sad." O'Connell told his wife that hearing her talk about Stamos makes him think they had a lot of fun when they were married and she agreed. "I have a lot of fond memories of him. A lot of things about him that I miss," she shared. Romijn also pointed out that it was a "hard decision" to divorce and it was "heartbreaking."
This is not the first time that O'Connell and Romijn have talked about Stamos and vice versa. On Justin Long's "Life is Short" podcast, Long asked Stamos about O'Connell, and he shared that his family actually just moved pretty close to O'Connell and Romijn. "He's a funny guy — that's a guy who works hard," Stamos told Long. When Long called O'Connell to ask about Stamos, he also had nothing but nice things to say. "He seems like a great guy," O'Connell told Long, adding that his "kids are dying to meet him," because they love "Full House." We have to love friendly exes!