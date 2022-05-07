Rebecca Romijn Opens Up About Her Divorce From John Stamos

Rebecca Romijn is happily married to Jerry O'Connell, and we're not going to lie — we love their sweet relationship. Romijn explained where she and O'Connell met during an appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show," and it isn't what you'd expect. "We met at a Maxim Hot 100 party in Las Vegas. True story," the model told O'Connell, who was guest-hosting. O'Connell joked that Romijn was in the VIP section, and he showed off to get her attention. "You were newly single and I was like, 'I got to get some of that, right there.' It was a pool party, so I took my shirt off, I did some pushups right there and got some oil," he joked. The two hit things off, had a few dates in Vegas and the rest, as they say, is history!

O'Connell proposed to Romijn in 2005, shortly after the model finalized her divorce from John Stamos. According to PopSugar, the pair married in 2007 at a small ceremony at their home. A few years later, in 2009, the couple welcomed twins, Dolly and Charlie. "Mother, father, and both girls are all home and doing well," Romijn's rep told People at the time. Since tying the knot and expanding their family, the duo still can't stop gushing over one another. "She makes me laugh a lot," O'Connell told Closer Weekly, adding that they "laugh all the time."

It takes a solid relationship to talk about an ex, and O'Connell and Romijn did just that in a candid interview.