How Jerry O'Connell Is Handling Living Right Near His Wife's Ex-Husband John Stamos

On the October 25 episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Jerry O'Connell revealed that if anything, John Stamos moving into their neighborhood is keeping him on his toes... at all times. "I have not [seen him], but I make sure that my hair is perfect every day just in case I do. I am on the lookout," O'Connell quipped, before assuring everyone that all was good in the neighborhood. "It would be super friendly if we did [see each other]," he continued.

While Stamos once told People (via Closer Weekly) that getting divorced was "scary," it's clear he is in a much better headspace now. The "Full House" star, who is remarried with a child himself, dished on an August episode of Justin Long's podcast, "Life Is Short," that he's "happy" for Rebecca Romijn and O'Connell. "'God bless you guys, good for you. I'm here, you're there,'" he said (per Good Housekeeping), while admitting: "But it took me a long time to get to any of that."

As for being neighbors, both Stamos and O'Connell weighed in on the situation to Justin Long. While Stamos revealed he hasn't "seen or talk[ed] to [Rebecca Romijn]" in the neighborhood, he called O'Connell "a funny guy ... who works hard." O'Connell noted that his and Romijn's twin daughters "are dying to meet" Stamos, explaining that the girls are "infatuated with him because of the 'Full House' thing."

No word yet as to whether the new neighbors are hosting each other for trivia nights quite yet...