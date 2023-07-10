Who Is Joanna Gaines' Older Sister Teresa Ann Criswell?

Teresa Ann Criswell was raised in a religious household but it wasn't until she was an adult that she started her spiritual journey. In an episode of the "Labeled and Loved" podcast, the older sister of Joanna Gaines described going to bed depressed on March 5, 2003, only to wake up to an epiphany.

"Woke up the next morning at 6 a.m. with this touch on my shoulder, like a physical touch and as I wake up, normally if someone would have touched me as I was waking up, I would have woken up with a violent, just like, rage," she shared. "I don't know why, nothing had ever happened to me that would cause that. I remember waking up on March 6, 2003, with that touch and it was the most peaceful moment in my life." After that moment, Criswell started writing in her journal and realized what she had written were "praises to God."

Criswell credits her mom for raising her to believe in her faith. On Mother's Day, she paid a special tribute on Instagram and shared pics of her mom and her two sisters, Gaines and Mary Kay McCall. "Our beautiful mama! She is an example of bold, tenacious love. The way she has learned and taught us through the years how prayer leads us closer to knowing God. Her faith in God is beautiful and such an example to see God above all else. We love you mama! We are so blessed to get to be her daughters!"