Who Is Joanna Gaines' Little Sister, Mary Kay?
Fans of HGTV's "Fixer Upper" are already familiar with Joanna Gaines and her husband Chip Gaines. The power couple has been renovating homes together for over a decade and continue to expand their business portfolio, per HGTV. While it began as a store for home accessories, Magnolia has become an empire in its own right, with a video network and a Disneyland-esque compound in Waco, Texas.
As it turns out, Joanna's passion for home furnishings runs in her family. In an Instagram post on October 28, she revealed that her sister Mary Kay — or as Joanna refers to her in the post, Mikey — is opening her own business called Ferny's, The Retro Plant Shop. "there's nothing like watching your baby sister's dream come to life," she wrote. "So proud of you sweet Mikey and the beautiful business you've created."
So, who is Mary Kay? What else do we know about her and her new business?
Mary Kay is juggling starting a business with raising six kids
According to Married Celeb, Mary Kay McCall is the youngest child of Jerry and Nan Stevens, making her Joanna Gaines' youngest sibling — they have another sister, Teresa Criswell. Like Joanna, Mary Kay lives in Waco, Texas with her husband David — a doctor — and their six children. Despite her youngest child being just 3 years old, Mary Kay seems to have found enough balance between family and work to open her plant shop, Ferny's.
In a tribute post on Instagram from May, Joanna acknowledged that finding that balance was not easy for her sister. "Mikey has had this dream for years and with six kids and the busyness of life, she's waited patiently to step out and pursue this creative and quiet stirring in her heart," Joanna wrote. "But today she's going for it!" She continued to gush over her sister, writing, "Mikey's sense of wonder and heart for adventure mixed with her love of plants and vintage finds have helped her create something truly special." What a cute sisterhood of the traveling plants!
Joanna has been instrumental in getting Ferny's off the ground
Joanna Gaines has played a huge part in Mary Kay McCall's business venture, Ferny's. Mary Kay posted a heartwarming video on the Ferny's Instagram in May thanking Joanna for her help and support. "Sweet Joey has been at my house every night this week helping me get ready for this pop up ..." she wrote. "And after she helped me this morning ... she surprised me and went to my house during the Pop Up and cleaned my big ole messes, organized all my Ferny workspaces and left cute little notes every where." Sounds like we all could use a Joanna in our lives! Is she available to hire? "My heart could burst with love and gratefulness for her!" Mary Kay gushed, "I love you Joey!"
As of writing, Ferny's appears to be a pop-up shop rather than a permanent brick and mortar. Per the shop's Instagram, the next pop-up is October 28 through October 30 at Magnolia's Silobration, which per Magnolia's website is the market's "annual homecoming celebration" featuring live music and local vendors. We wish Mary Kay the best of luck!