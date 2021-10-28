Who Is Joanna Gaines' Little Sister, Mary Kay?

Fans of HGTV's "Fixer Upper" are already familiar with Joanna Gaines and her husband Chip Gaines. The power couple has been renovating homes together for over a decade and continue to expand their business portfolio, per HGTV. While it began as a store for home accessories, Magnolia has become an empire in its own right, with a video network and a Disneyland-esque compound in Waco, Texas.

As it turns out, Joanna's passion for home furnishings runs in her family. In an Instagram post on October 28, she revealed that her sister Mary Kay — or as Joanna refers to her in the post, Mikey — is opening her own business called Ferny's, The Retro Plant Shop. "there's nothing like watching your baby sister's dream come to life," she wrote. "So proud of you sweet Mikey and the beautiful business you've created."

So, who is Mary Kay? What else do we know about her and her new business?