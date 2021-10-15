The Real Reason Joanna Gaines Is Overwhelmed With Emotion Every October

Based in Waco, Texas, married power couple Chip and Joanna Gaines took the world by storm with the 2013 premiere of HGTV's "Fixer Upper." Fans immediately fell in love with the duo's competence in renovating houses steeped in near-dereliction — as well as with their mutually transparent and easy chemistry. Ratings quickly rose for "Fixer Upper," but even after the show's unexpected end after five seasons, the Gaines family still had their ever-expanding Magnolia empire.

Beginning with just a store, Magnolia Market, in 2003, Chip and Joanna originally sold items made and curated by them and have since branched into sectors like realty, with Magnolia Market gaining four sister stores. Fans eagerly made the pilgrimage to Waco to explore the Gaines' Magnolia lifestyle. In the words of Discovery Inc. CEO David Zaslav, with whom they launched the Magnolia Network in July, the Gaines "provide something very rare in America today: a sunshiny hopefulness that you can make things with your own two hands and your life will be better for it," he once told The Hollywood Reporter).

On October 15, Joanna herself took to Instagram to reminisce on the fond significance the month holds for her, Chip and their DIY-themed business.