The Real Reason Chip And Joanna Gaines Quit Fixer Upper

Chip and Joanna Gaines are setting the record straight. The couple recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to address accusations they've faced over the years — and they're revealing why they left "Fixer Upper."

The couple caught a lot of heat for not featuring same-sex couples on the show, per THR. The issue was exacerbated in 2016 when an episode featuring a local pastor, who denounces LGBTQ+ rights, aired. Now, the couple is responding to claims of homophobia and racism (Chip's sister, a teacher, reportedly denounced critical race theory). "Sometimes I'm like, 'Can I just make a statement?' The accusations that get thrown at you, like you're a racist or you don't like people in the LGBTQ community ... it's so far from who we really are," Joanna expressed to the outlet. "That's the stuff that keeps me up." The mom of four continued, sharing her personal account with racism. "Growing up as half-Asian, half-Caucasian, I get what that feels like to not be accepted and to not be loved. That's the last thing I want anyone to ever feel," she said.

With the launch of Magnolia Network on Discovery+ on July 15, the couple promises to feature people of color and various sexual orientations, with the publication noting "there'll be at least one show with openly queer talent at its center." Chip added: "In our own company ... one of our biggest passions is making this group represent all people."

So, why did they decide to end "Fixer Upper"?