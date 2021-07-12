Why Divorce Is Not An Option For Chip And Joanna Gaines

When "Fixer Upper" first premiered in 2013, fans immediately fell in love with the show's two stars, Chip and Joanna Gaines. The Texas-based couple seamlessly worked together to flip old homes and transform them into beautiful dream homes for their clients. The show took off in popularity, but not just because of the Gaines' impressive DIY skills. Fans quickly became enamored with Chip and Joanna's relationship and thoroughly enjoyed watching the Gaines build quite the business empire over the years.

Unfortunately, where there's fame, there's also plenty of hardships, too. Due to the immense success of "Fixer Upper," Chip and Joanna actually felt the need to take a step back and end the show in 2018, even though it was at the height of its popularity. The duo decided to step back to spend more time with their family, as they revealed in a blog post, and fans couldn't help but wonder if their marriage was suffering in the spotlight.

Fast-forward to 2020, however, and the Gaines announced in a blog post that they were bringing back "Fixer Upper" on their own Magnolia Network. Now, leading up to the premiere of "Fixer Upper," Joanna and Chip are giving fans more insight into their relationship, and why divorce simply isn't an option for them after 18 years of marriage. Keep reading to learn more!