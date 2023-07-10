What We Know About Luke Macfarlane's Partner Hig Roberts

Hig Roberts became widely recognized for his successes as an Alpine skier. According to The New York Times, he had 31 World Cup starts under his belt. He was also a part of the U.S. Ski Team and earned two national titles. He eventually decided to stop skiing, and his final race occurred in March 2019. That month, he took to Instagram to share some key details about his skiing journey.

Roberts described how he found his passion at a young age. To stop skiing would be a tremendous change, as the sport was such an integral part of his life. He wrote, in part, "Last week, I rode the poma at Howelsen Hill and it all came full circle. That little kid came home to his roots and it all clicked again. It was time to move on from ski racing. And so that is what I am doing, and I am happy with it."

Roberts also made history as the first elite men's Alpine skier to come out as gay. In a 2020 interview with The New York Times, Roberts revealed, "Not being able to be who I am and not be able to be openly gay as a professional athlete was truly hindering my performance." He hoped that his announcement would encourage young skiers to feel confident in their sport and happy with their authentic selves, regardless of their sexual orientation.