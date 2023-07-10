What We Know About Danny Bonaduce's Marriage To His Wife Amy

Per the Daily Mail, Bonaduce and Amy first crossed paths at a Los Angeles Starbucks in 2007, which initiated their relationship. When the love birds wed back in 2010, People reported that the nuptials were a surprise for Bonaduce, though he'd already told Amy for years that he was prepared to say "I do" to her. "The wedding planner from the hotel called to speak with Amy and told me I was getting married!" Bonaduce said. "I said, 'Honey you got something to tell me?' Then I thought about it, and said, 'This is a great idea!'" People also revealed that Amy was serving as Bonaduce's manager, having previously worked as substitute teacher.

When Bonaduce and Amy appeared on "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" in 2013, it was revealed that Amy is 23 years younger than Bonaduce. Bonaduce then spoke about Amy's role in his sobriety. "[Amy] said, 'Get sober, because I'm leaving.' And she left," Bonaduce said. "So I quit that day, and I've never had a drink again." In a past episode of "Celebrity House Hunting," Amy praised her celebrity spouse, via Biography. "What I think a lot of people don't know is that he is super generous, super loving," Amy said. "He is the most fun to be around. So I love being married to him." Almost 15 years into their marriage, the two are still going strong.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).