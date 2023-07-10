What We Know About Danny Bonaduce's Marriage To His Wife Amy
Danny Bonaduce is currently in his third marriage. The "Partridge Family" alum wed Setsuko Hattori in 1985 and separated from her following a three-year marriage, Best Life wrote. He went on to tie the knot with actor Gretchen Hillmer in 1990, and the spouses eventually divorced in 2007. During their time as a couple, Bonaduce and Hillmer had two children together: Countess Isabella and Count Dante, via AmoMama.
Amid Hillmer's divorce filing, Bonaduce opened up about his feelings on "The Adam Carolla Show." "I really don't want a divorce. I love [Hillmer]," Bonaduce said, per The Hollywood Reporter. He added, "There's no fight. Nobody's mad at anybody at my house." Bonaduce found love again and became engaged to a woman named Amy in 2009, Us Weekly reported. "He proposed a whole bunch of times over the last couple of years, but you know, it's never quite official until you have a ring on your finger," Amy said. "I'm a little giddy about it." They got married the following year in Hawaii, per TV Guide. The pair formed a bond after an unexpected first meeting.
Danny and Amy Bonaduce got hitched in a surprise ceremony
Per the Daily Mail, Bonaduce and Amy first crossed paths at a Los Angeles Starbucks in 2007, which initiated their relationship. When the love birds wed back in 2010, People reported that the nuptials were a surprise for Bonaduce, though he'd already told Amy for years that he was prepared to say "I do" to her. "The wedding planner from the hotel called to speak with Amy and told me I was getting married!" Bonaduce said. "I said, 'Honey you got something to tell me?' Then I thought about it, and said, 'This is a great idea!'" People also revealed that Amy was serving as Bonaduce's manager, having previously worked as substitute teacher.
When Bonaduce and Amy appeared on "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" in 2013, it was revealed that Amy is 23 years younger than Bonaduce. Bonaduce then spoke about Amy's role in his sobriety. "[Amy] said, 'Get sober, because I'm leaving.' And she left," Bonaduce said. "So I quit that day, and I've never had a drink again." In a past episode of "Celebrity House Hunting," Amy praised her celebrity spouse, via Biography. "What I think a lot of people don't know is that he is super generous, super loving," Amy said. "He is the most fun to be around. So I love being married to him." Almost 15 years into their marriage, the two are still going strong.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Danny Bonaduce and Amy Bonaduce have maintained a supportive relationship
Danny Bonaduce's wife Amy, has shared the latest update on the former child star's health. Following learning that he has hydrocephalus, Danny told TMZ in June 2023 that he'd soon have to go through brain surgery in order to treat this condition. Days later, TMZ was informed by Paul Anderson, Danny's agent and friend, that the procedure "went really well," the site wrote. Amy also addressed her husband's post-operation status. "It's been a long day but I just wanted to let you guys know that Danny's surgery went according to plan and he's doing well," Amy wrote on Twitter.
In the past, Danny has publicly shown his appreciation for Amy. When the couple visited Cabo San Lucas in 2019, Danny posted a selfie of himself and Amy via Instagram. "Sunset cruise with my beautiful wife," Danny captioned the image. Furthermore, the actor and radio host took to Instagram to offer a heartfelt message in celebration of his and Amy's wedding anniversary in 2019. "Enjoying a life full of amazing adventures with Amy (@theclipboardoffun). Today is our 9 year wedding anniversary. Looking forward to many more," Danny said.