Everything We Know About The Kim Kardashian And Tom Brady Dating Rumors
In the world of unlikely romantic relationships, not many would have put Kim Kardashian and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady together. Yet, not only have these two been linked together in recent months, but the dating rumors have only continued to ramp up. As a recap, Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, announced his divorce from his longtime wife, Gisele Bündchen, back in October 2022. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote on Instagram at the time, according to People. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together." In the statement, Brady also described his split from Bündchen as "painful and difficult."
In the same vein, Kardashian, who was married to Kanye "Ye" West for eight years, finalized her divorce from the rapper in November 2022, more than a year after their separation, per E! News. While she previously dated "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson for nine months, Kardashian recently shared that she was focusing on other things outside of her love life. "I will always believe in love and always want that and I think that's such a magical part of life, but I think I'm so comfortable taking my time to not rush it," she told Jay Shetty during a May 2023 appearance on his "On Purpose" podcast. "I am at peace. I am OK to dive into madness at home with the kids," she added.
So, if Kim Kardashian isn't looking for love at the moment, what exactly are these Tom Brady rumors making the rounds?
Real estate brought Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady together
Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady first sparked relationship rumors back in May after news broke that the twosome had struck up a friendship. The reason, however, was simply platonic as the reality star was reportedly hunting for a new home in the Bahamas where Brady reportedly owns a vacation home. "Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home," a source told Entertainment Tonight. But despite speculation surrounding their newfound friendship, an insider maintained that there was no romance brewing between Kardashian and Brady. "Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating," the source explained.
Speaking to Page Six, another insider doubled down on the pair's platonic relationship, revealing that Brady only offered the SKIMS founder tips to help in her property search. "She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker's Bay," the source claimed. Similarly, another person close to the reality star confirmed to Us Weekly that the NFL star proved himself a practical guide to Kardashian amid her search in the area. "She reached out to him for advice and he was really helpful. He pointed her in a few different directions and made a couple recommendations," the insider said.
With the Bahamas housing vacation homes of many other A-list celebrities, one might wonder why Kardashian chose specifically to reach out to Brady. Well, it seems we have our answer!
Kim Kardashian has 'a crush' on Tom Brady
On July 3, billionaire businessman Michael Rubin threw a lavish party in the Hamptons. Unsurprisingly, many A-list celebrities were in attendance, including Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady. But despite running in different circles, the night ended up reigniting dating rumors between Kardashian and Brady as the two were reportedly spotted being overly friendly with each other. "Kim and Tom were super flirty with each other at Rubin's party and were seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night," an eyewitness told the Daily Mail. The source also suggested an imminent romance between the two, given that Brady is reportedly Kardashian's type of man.
This claim has now seemingly been backed up by another insider who told People that Kardashian, in fact, has a crush on the NFL legend. "Later in the evening, Kim had some liquid courage and was overheard telling friends she has a crush on Tom," the source recounted of the party. It appears, however, that not even Kardashian's little crush is enough to spark up a romance with Brady as an insider has now revealed that the reality star is not looking to pursue anything other than friendship with the NFL star. "They are friends and have a lot of respect for each other. Kim is very focused on her kids and her businesses, and not in a relationship right now," the anonymous source said.