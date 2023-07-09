Everything We Know About The Kim Kardashian And Tom Brady Dating Rumors

In the world of unlikely romantic relationships, not many would have put Kim Kardashian and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady together. Yet, not only have these two been linked together in recent months, but the dating rumors have only continued to ramp up. As a recap, Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, announced his divorce from his longtime wife, Gisele Bündchen, back in October 2022. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote on Instagram at the time, according to People. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together." In the statement, Brady also described his split from Bündchen as "painful and difficult."

In the same vein, Kardashian, who was married to Kanye "Ye" West for eight years, finalized her divorce from the rapper in November 2022, more than a year after their separation, per E! News. While she previously dated "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson for nine months, Kardashian recently shared that she was focusing on other things outside of her love life. "I will always believe in love and always want that and I think that's such a magical part of life, but I think I'm so comfortable taking my time to not rush it," she told Jay Shetty during a May 2023 appearance on his "On Purpose" podcast. "I am at peace. I am OK to dive into madness at home with the kids," she added.

So, if Kim Kardashian isn't looking for love at the moment, what exactly are these Tom Brady rumors making the rounds?