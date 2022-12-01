How Kim Kardashian Reportedly Feels About The Final Terms Of Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's divorce has been pretty rocky. The exes met in 2010 and started dating two years later, per Billboard. In June 2013, they welcomed their first child, North, and in October of that same year, they got engaged. The rapper and the reality television star got married in May 2014, and things seemed to be going pretty well.

In July 2020, Ye posted some concerning tweets, and Kardashian came to his defense. "As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story (via Page Six). The "The Kardashians" star went on to explain what the illness does to someone called the rapper "brilliant but complicated." She added, "Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words do not align with his intentions."

In January 2021, Kardashian made it clear that she was done with Ye. A source told Page Six that the SKIMS founder had decided to file for divorce. "She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign," the insider said. "Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s***, and she's just had enough of it." But the filing was just the beginning of the drama for the couple.