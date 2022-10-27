Kim Kardashian Abides By Her Co-Parenting Rule Amid Kanye West's Career Implosion

In early October, rapper Kanye "Ye" West tweeted "going death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE," per Sky News. He then added that he can't be considered anti-Semitic because there are Jewish African Americans. Since then, Twitter removed the tweets and locked the rapper out of his account. Instagram also took action as they restricted him from doing anything on that platform. Adidas ended their partnership with the rapper, and CAA dropped him as a client.

Jamie Lee Curtis, whose father is Jewish, opened up on the Today Show about Ye's recent tweets. "I burst into tears," she said. "I woke up and burst into tears. Defcon 3 on Jewish people? What are you doing?" She mentioned that fascism rising in the world is already "bad enough," and added that Jewish people have already been through so much.

In July 2020, Kim Kardashian stood up for the "Gold Digger" rapper's actions, mentioning that he has bipolar disorder. But Josh Gad believes that isn't an excuse for the recent comments he's made. "I'm going to make this super clear: Kanye West is a raging f***ing anti-Semite," the actor, whose grandparents are Holocaust survivors, posted in a lengthy Instagram caption. "His mental illness is not an excuse for his Neo-Nazi propaganda." Although people are speaking up against Ye's comments, Kardashian is trying her best to keep a positive and neutral stance for her children's sake.