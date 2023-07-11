Justin Guarini Married Wife Reina Capodici After His Fling With Kelly Clarkson

Singer extraordinaire Justin Guarini – the runner-up of the inaugural season of American Idol — actually married his wife after his short fling with the show's frontrunner, Kelly Clarkson.

During their time on American Idol, Guarini and Clarkson formed a close bond. Their chemistry on and off the stage sparked speculation about possible romantic involvement. Clarkson confirmed their relationship on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live," revealing, "We didn't date during "Idol," [when] everybody thought we were dating. We did date a little bit." In fact, they briefly dated while filming "From Justin to Kelly." While Guarini and Clarkson's relationship ultimately came to an end, Guarini told Hello! that he still holds Clarkson in high regard. He said, "We operate in completely different worlds, yet always, when we come together, it's a fun time ... I will always be one of her biggest fans."

Guarini and Clarkson's relationship was short-lived, but he found love again with Reina Capodici. And their love story is anything but fleeting.