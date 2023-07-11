Justin Guarini Married Wife Reina Capodici After His Fling With Kelly Clarkson
Singer extraordinaire Justin Guarini – the runner-up of the inaugural season of American Idol — actually married his wife after his short fling with the show's frontrunner, Kelly Clarkson.
During their time on American Idol, Guarini and Clarkson formed a close bond. Their chemistry on and off the stage sparked speculation about possible romantic involvement. Clarkson confirmed their relationship on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live," revealing, "We didn't date during "Idol," [when] everybody thought we were dating. We did date a little bit." In fact, they briefly dated while filming "From Justin to Kelly." While Guarini and Clarkson's relationship ultimately came to an end, Guarini told Hello! that he still holds Clarkson in high regard. He said, "We operate in completely different worlds, yet always, when we come together, it's a fun time ... I will always be one of her biggest fans."
Guarini and Clarkson's relationship was short-lived, but he found love again with Reina Capodici. And their love story is anything but fleeting.
The Guarinis met in high school
Justin Guarini found love in the arms of Reina Capodici, a longtime high school friend whose mother was his English teacher. The couple met when he was just 15 years old, but they didn't pursue a romantic connection in 2007. The "Timeless" singer told Radar that Capodici was the one he had been searching for. "I've traveled all over the world, but I found the woman I love right in my own backyard." While Capodici was a local girl, he bought her ring while traveling abroad, revealing on his BlogTalkRadio show that he had planned on proposing for a while. "I'd actually gotten the ring when I was in Afghanistan ... I had to keep it hidden for quite some time ... And then I got this gig at Disney. So, I'm like, 'Disney is the place where dreams come true.' So why not — it's my dream and hers." So, Guarini proposed after a fireworks show in a grotto — and the lady said yes.
Their 2009 garden wedding was an intimate affair with only 50 guests and included Capodici's then-4-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Guarini told People, "I had vows to her and I gave her a necklace [with] Reina's engagement ring on it so that she can have that for the rest of her life." They exchanged personal vows, ate asparagus and salmon, and stole a private moment to weep in each other's arms at the sheer wonder of it all. And their blessings kept coming.
Justin Guarini and Reina Capodici's family is 'blessed'
Reina Capodici and Justin Guarini's love for their family leaps off their social media pages. In addition to Lola Mae Pastore, the couple welcomed two sons – William Neko Guarini and Asher Orion Guarini –to their brood. The family and their two dogs recently moved and now reside in the tri-state area on a three-acre compound. Guarini believes that his family anchors him. He told People, "My family keeps me grounded. And why I do what I do — why I commute five hours a day and work harder now over these years than I will ever in my life, is because of my family." The "Romeo and Juliet" thespian has also picked up a few nuggets of wisdom about parenting along the way. He spoke to Stephanie Dove Blake on "The Powerful Parenting Journey" podcast about resisting the role of being a savior to his children. He mused, "I have to remember I am a guide and it's my job to guide my children through life."
Perhaps Capodici described the family dynamics the best when she penned on Instagram, "Blessed to have this even natured, generous, wise Capricorn daughter [Pastore] to work through it with. Blessed by Asher's sudden outbursts of advice, full of whimsical impossible things. Blessed by Will's lightening quick humor and steady confidence that all will be well... Blessed by a partner who is so solid and hopefilled."