Strange Things About Teresa Guidice And Luis Ruelas' Marriage

You're never more than a few minutes away from some explosive drama in the "Real Housewives" franchise. And it's fair to say that Teresa Guidice, one of the breakout stars of its New Jersey spinoff, has been responsible for more than her fair share.

Since first gracing the franchise in 2009, the reality TV star has (deep breath) filed for bankruptcy, been arrested, charged and found guilty of multiple fraud counts, spent 11 months in prison, gone into the world of competitive bodybuilding, lost both her parents, appeared on "Dancing with the Stars" and divorced her husband of 20 years, Joe Guidice.

Of course, more recently, it's her relationship with second husband Luis Ruelas that has kept Teresa in the headlines. Indeed, to the surprise of no one, the pair's romance has caused controversy from the get-go. From secret meetings and saboteurs to pizza disputes and pajamas, here's a look at 14 of the strangest things about their marriage.