Madonna Breaks Her Silence After Scary Hospitalization With Hopeful Message About Her Career
Madonna has finally updated the world on how she's feeling after her serious health scare. In June, news broke that the "Vogue" singer was suddenly hospitalized after she was found unresponsive in New York, per Page Six. According to the outlet, Madonna was intubated for one night before it was eventually removed and she was later "alert and recovering." The Grammy winner reportedly had her daughter Lourdes by her side throughout it all.
At first, people were unaware as to why Madonna was hospitalized, but her manager, Guy Oseary, later provided an update on what happened to the singer on Instagram. He shared, "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU." Oseary reassured fans that the singer's health was getting better and she was expected to make a "full recovery."
Despite the positive update, rumors still swirled that the musician was having difficulty recovering and was specifically having trouble walking. However, all those rumors proved to be untrue as Madonna was seen for the first time in New York just weeks after being admitted to the hospital, per Entertainment Tonight. The singer appeared to be doing well as she took a stroll in the city, and fans were happy to see her out of the hospital. Although she has been quiet about her hospitalization, Madonna decided to break her silence and provide an update to her devoted fans.
Madonna is focusing on her health
Madonna is letting her fans know that she's on the road to recovery. The singer posted an update on Instagram regarding her condition after being hospitalized in June. She said, "Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life." The "Hung Up" singer revealed that two things crossed her mind when she woke up in the hospital. Of course, her kids were her first thought, but her fans were her second.
Her fans were important because back in January, Madonna announced she would be going on the Celebration Tour, where she would be singing some of her greatest hits. The tour was set to begin in mid-July, but with her recent health scare, things have changed. Madonna shared in her post, "I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour...I hate to disappoint anyone. My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" The musician announced that she would be postponing some of the North American scheduled dates and plans to start the European tour in October. Until then, Madonna will continue to prioritize her health.