Madonna Breaks Her Silence After Scary Hospitalization With Hopeful Message About Her Career

Madonna has finally updated the world on how she's feeling after her serious health scare. In June, news broke that the "Vogue" singer was suddenly hospitalized after she was found unresponsive in New York, per Page Six. According to the outlet, Madonna was intubated for one night before it was eventually removed and she was later "alert and recovering." The Grammy winner reportedly had her daughter Lourdes by her side throughout it all.

At first, people were unaware as to why Madonna was hospitalized, but her manager, Guy Oseary, later provided an update on what happened to the singer on Instagram. He shared, "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU." Oseary reassured fans that the singer's health was getting better and she was expected to make a "full recovery."

Despite the positive update, rumors still swirled that the musician was having difficulty recovering and was specifically having trouble walking. However, all those rumors proved to be untrue as Madonna was seen for the first time in New York just weeks after being admitted to the hospital, per Entertainment Tonight. The singer appeared to be doing well as she took a stroll in the city, and fans were happy to see her out of the hospital. Although she has been quiet about her hospitalization, Madonna decided to break her silence and provide an update to her devoted fans.