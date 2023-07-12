Here's What Really Led To Billy Joel And Christie Brinkley's Divorce

Billy Joel was quite the ladies' man back in the day. Elle MacPherson and Christie Brinkley battled it out after meeting Joel in Saint Barts. Initially, he picked MacPherson. But when it came to putting a ring on it, Brinkley was victorious. Smooth Radio notes that the two married in 1985, and their daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, arrived months later. Brinkley and Joel's marriage appeared solid until it wasn't, resulting in their shock divorce in 1994.

Many thought Joel was punching above his weight when he wed the supermodel. Per Britannica, she was at the peak of her career, gracing all of the world's top fashion mags, snagging three consecutive Sports Illustrated covers, and appearing as the face of Covergirl cosmetics. Even the singer couldn't believe his luck. "You know I can't afford to buy her pearls. But maybe someday, when my ship comes in, she'll understand what kind of guy I've been. And then I'll win," Joel sang in the 1983 hit "Uptown Girl," which he wrote about Brinkley.

Howard Stern once questioned Joel about the song's origin. He admitted it was initially about several women but insisted that, ultimately, it was all Brinkley. "Rather than the song being about all these different girls, she became the uptown girl," Joel explained (via Far Out magazine). "I started writing it about one person. [...It is] about Christie." She was his daughter's mom, his musical muse, and his uptown girl, so what led to Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley's divorce?