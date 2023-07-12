What Happened To Kyle Richards' First Husband, Guraish Aldjufrie?
Before tying the knot with Mauricio Umansky, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards was married to a man named Guraish Aldjufrie. In 1988, they exchanged vows in a small ceremony and welcomed their daughter, Farrah, shortly thereafter. Four years later, however, Richards and Aldjufrie ended their marriage. In 2022, on an episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," the mom of four shared a bit of an update on her ex-husband and the relationship the two have today. Despite their split, Richards and Aldjufrie remained good friends over the years — and he even befriended Umansky.
Whenever Richards has spoken publicly about her first husband, it's always been positive. "My ex-husband never got remarried, and I feel so bad because, honestly, he's such a good guy," she said on an episode of RHOBH, according to Bravo's The Daily Dish. There are clearly no hard feelings between Richards and Aldjufrie as evidenced by the fact that Richards actually still has a gift that he gave her many years ago. During a tour of her backyard with Bravo Insider, Richards revealed a large Buddha statue complete with a water statue that was given to her by her ex. Not too much is known about Aldjufrie, who lives in Bali, however, who lives a life completely out of the spotlight despite his ex wife's fame, but the story of how he met Richards is actually quite interesting.
Kyle Richards & Guraish Aldjufrie met at a concert
During an interview on the "Juicy Scoop" podcast in 2017, Kyle Richards revealed that she met Guraish Aldjufrie at a Tina Turner concert when she was only 19. "It was like a group of people and he was in the group and we became friends. He speaks good English, but he didn't when we first met. He's Indonesian, so he's Indonesian, Arab, and Dutch. He had not lived here long when he had to get up the courage with his English to ask me out on the date," Richards said, according to Bravo's The Daily Dish.
She went on to praise her ex-husband, "He was shy and cute, and I liked the fact that he was that — and sweet and very much a gentleman. In fact, people said when I got married, 'Oh well she married a prince.' That was the rumor. He wasn't a prince, but he just acted like one because he was very reserved and sweet."
The one person who seems to have benefitted the most from Richards' tight relationship with her ex-husband is their daughter, Farrah, and she seems so grateful for it. "They were super, super young when they got married. They always stayed extremely close, extremely good friends," she told Bravo's The Daily Dish. "He's very, very close with my mom and Mauricio, like they're great, great, great friends. I always say I have two dads; they both raised me," Farrah explained, adding that both of her dads bond over real estate.
They will both be at their daughter's upcoming wedding
In November 2021, Farrah Aldjufrie shared news of her engagement to Alex Manos. "Beyond grateful for you I love you so much @mralexmanos," Farrah captioned an Instagram post in November 2021, showing off her new engagement ring. In April, she shared an update on wedding planning. "Planning is not going great. I'm one of those girls, I'm not a bridezilla, and I am just taking my time. I know the clock's ticking, but I'm taking my time," she told E! News. When the time does roll around, Kyle Richards and Guraish Aldjufrie will both be in attendance at the wedding, given that they get along so splendidly and they both seem to want the absolute best for their firstborn.
And while that seems to be all well and good, Richards' has been having some problems in her current marriage. In early July, People magazine confirmed that Richards and Mauricio Umansky had separated. In a joint statement posted on Instagram, the two deny that they are getting a divorce, though they do admit that the last several months of their 27-year marriage have been a challenge. Regardless, the two share three daughters and they have been spotted out and about together since news of their separation surfaced. They appear to be very friendly despite what's going on. Either way, Richards seems inclined to stay friends with her exes.