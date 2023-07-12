What Happened To Kyle Richards' First Husband, Guraish Aldjufrie?

During an interview on the "Juicy Scoop" podcast in 2017, Kyle Richards revealed that she met Guraish Aldjufrie at a Tina Turner concert when she was only 19. "It was like a group of people and he was in the group and we became friends. He speaks good English, but he didn't when we first met. He's Indonesian, so he's Indonesian, Arab, and Dutch. He had not lived here long when he had to get up the courage with his English to ask me out on the date," Richards said, according to Bravo's The Daily Dish.

She went on to praise her ex-husband, "He was shy and cute, and I liked the fact that he was that — and sweet and very much a gentleman. In fact, people said when I got married, 'Oh well she married a prince.' That was the rumor. He wasn't a prince, but he just acted like one because he was very reserved and sweet."

The one person who seems to have benefitted the most from Richards' tight relationship with her ex-husband is their daughter, Farrah, and she seems so grateful for it. "They were super, super young when they got married. They always stayed extremely close, extremely good friends," she told Bravo's The Daily Dish. "He's very, very close with my mom and Mauricio, like they're great, great, great friends. I always say I have two dads; they both raised me," Farrah explained, adding that both of her dads bond over real estate.