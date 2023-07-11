Aaron Hernandez's Brother Faces Even More Legal Trouble After ESPN Incident

The brother of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is facing serious legal trouble. Dennis "D.J." Hernandez was arrested back in March 2023 after he threw a brick at ESPN headquarters in Connecticut.

According to TMZ, the older Hernandez brother was released from custody with the expectation that he'd show up in court on July 7 to face one charge of misdemeanor breach of peace, but D.J.'s court date came and went — and he was a no-show. Now, a new order for his arrest has been issued. D.J. has not spoken out about the incident, nor has his rep released a statement of any kind.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, D.J. is believed to have arrived outside ESPN headquarters in an Uber but was turned away. He then hurled a brick toward the building with a "handwritten note" attached. "To all media outlets. It's about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you're a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez," the note read, according to law enforcement.

The incident is said to have occurred just after police were called to do a welfare check on D.J. It's unclear who may have requested said welfare check, but TMZ reports that he "allegedly stated he wanted to smash out windows at the State Capital and at ESPN."