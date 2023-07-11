Don't Miss Britney Spears' Powerful Callback To Her Crossroads Hit In Memoir Title

Britney Spears made a huge announcement about her highly anticipated memoir that has been pushed back a few times since it was announced. The pop star shared the release date and title of her book, as well as the cover art, in a sort of teaser video shared on her Instagram feed. "It's coming ... My story. On my own terms. At last," read the words on the video. "Are you ready?" Spears asked.

On October 24, Spears' highly anticipated memoir "The Woman in Me" will be published. The title appears to be a callback to Spears' hit song, "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman," which was released in 2001. The song is featured in her now cult-classic road trip movie released in 2002, "Crossroads." The cover shot? Also a throwback.

Although Spears has spoken out in court during her conservatorship hearing and has reached millions of fans by way of social media, her memoir marks the first time that she will be able to candidly share what's happened in her life over the years. "In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice — her truth — was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others," read a statement from the publisher, per Variety. The publisher also used words like "groundbreaking" to describe Spears' memoir and said that the book "illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms."