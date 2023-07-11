Don't Miss Britney Spears' Powerful Callback To Her Crossroads Hit In Memoir Title
Britney Spears made a huge announcement about her highly anticipated memoir that has been pushed back a few times since it was announced. The pop star shared the release date and title of her book, as well as the cover art, in a sort of teaser video shared on her Instagram feed. "It's coming ... My story. On my own terms. At last," read the words on the video. "Are you ready?" Spears asked.
On October 24, Spears' highly anticipated memoir "The Woman in Me" will be published. The title appears to be a callback to Spears' hit song, "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman," which was released in 2001. The song is featured in her now cult-classic road trip movie released in 2002, "Crossroads." The cover shot? Also a throwback.
Although Spears has spoken out in court during her conservatorship hearing and has reached millions of fans by way of social media, her memoir marks the first time that she will be able to candidly share what's happened in her life over the years. "In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice — her truth — was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others," read a statement from the publisher, per Variety. The publisher also used words like "groundbreaking" to describe Spears' memoir and said that the book "illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms."
Britney Spears landed her book deal in February 2022
It has been well over a year since news that Britney Spears had landed a book deal was first announced. According to Page Six, Spears inked a deal with Simon & Schuster worth some $15 million that would allow her to talk openly and freely about her life in the spotlight, her conservatorship, her relationship, and anything else that she chooses. The exciting news was announced in February 2022, just months after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled to end Spears' 13-year conservatorship.
"I've been in shock. I am traumatized. I just want my life back," Spears said in court in 2021, Variety previously reported. "I've lied and told the whole world 'I'm OK and I'm happy.' It's a lie. I thought just maybe if I said that enough maybe I might become happy because I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I'm telling you the truth, OK? I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane. And I'm depressed. I cry every day," Spears later told the judge overseeing her case.
Spears' memoir is undoubtedly going to shed more light on the life she's been forced to live as it promises to be "a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope." We definitely can't wait to read it.