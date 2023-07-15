A Look At Usher's Two Failed Marriages
These days, Usher is shaking up relationships with his red-hot Las Vegas residency show (just ask KeKe Palmer!) and he's been making irresistibly sexy R&B music for decades. Over the years, the R&B crooner has often used his music to give his fans insight into his love life. Ironically, this didn't apply to his "Confessions" album, which fans believed to be about his historic breakup with TLC member, Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas.
While many fans assumed that Usher penned the beloved album in honor of their doomed love, she later debunked this notion, revealing instead that Usher borrowed inspiration from producer Jermaine Dupri's relationship pitfalls. With that said, Usher has released dozens of songs that were actually about his lived experiences.
Given that the Grammy Award-winning star has been married and divorced twice, he's certainly lived enough life to influence a song or two. By the way, his track record with his exes has put him on the list of the most unfaithful stars in music. Speaking of his marriages, neither lasted super long. They were also both filled with heartache, lawsuits, and meltdowns. One of them even inspired his 2010 album, "Raymond Vs. Raymond." If you can't guess which one, then you may appreciate a deeper look into Usher's marital past.
Tameka Foster was Usher's first wife
By dating Chilli, who was eight years older, Usher proved that he appreciated mature, ethereal queens. Stylist Tameka Foster was also eight years older. For some reason, the public seemed to be way less accepting of their age gap, however. Still, Usher married Foster back in 2007, according to People. "It was a long time coming, and I can't think of any two people who deserve happiness more than they do," shared a guest who was present at the ceremony. Soon after their wedding, Usher and Foster had two children, but they weren't able to sustain a family life for them. In June 2009, Usher filed to divorce Foster and by November of that year, their marriage was officially over, per People.
Before their divorce, the couple battled a bunch of negativity regarding Foster's age and Usher's wandering eye. One year earlier, Usher appeared on TRL and infamously addressed some of the commentary floating around. "I love my wife very, very much," said Usher (via MTV)."There was a little rumor earlier this week about us separating. It ain't true. We in love. Get outta there, "Matter of fact, I'm tired of people continuing to talk so much trash about me, know what I'm saying?"
Unfortunately, the rumors weren't exactly rumors as he and Foster would go on to divorce a year later. By the way, "Raymond Vs. Raymond" was about their divorce.
Then Usher married Grace Miguel
After Tameka Foster, Usher moved on to wed producer and manager Grace Miguel –- who was seven years his senior. According to Us Weekly, the couple eloped in 2015 and then spent their honeymoon visiting Cuba. Unfortunately, this would also prove to be a brief union.
In 2017, Usher filed to end his marriage, according to People. "After much thought and consideration, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives," shared the couple in a statement. "The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward."
Usher and Miguel did not have children together. She wanted to use a surrogate. A report by The Jazmine Brand suggests their opposing family plans led to their split. "Grace wanted to have a surrogate, but Usher was only willing to adopt," shared a source. "He didn't want a surrogate at all. Ultimately, he was the deciding factor of them not having a kid together."