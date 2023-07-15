A Look At Usher's Two Failed Marriages

These days, Usher is shaking up relationships with his red-hot Las Vegas residency show (just ask KeKe Palmer!) and he's been making irresistibly sexy R&B music for decades. Over the years, the R&B crooner has often used his music to give his fans insight into his love life. Ironically, this didn't apply to his "Confessions" album, which fans believed to be about his historic breakup with TLC member, Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas.

While many fans assumed that Usher penned the beloved album in honor of their doomed love, she later debunked this notion, revealing instead that Usher borrowed inspiration from producer Jermaine Dupri's relationship pitfalls. With that said, Usher has released dozens of songs that were actually about his lived experiences.

Given that the Grammy Award-winning star has been married and divorced twice, he's certainly lived enough life to influence a song or two. By the way, his track record with his exes has put him on the list of the most unfaithful stars in music. Speaking of his marriages, neither lasted super long. They were also both filled with heartache, lawsuits, and meltdowns. One of them even inspired his 2010 album, "Raymond Vs. Raymond." If you can't guess which one, then you may appreciate a deeper look into Usher's marital past.