The Truth About What Happened To Zipz Wine After Appearing On Shark Tank

Everybody has an idea for at least one potential multi-million dollar invention, or so they believe. Still, it's down to the "Shark Tank" judges to decide on their merit. The esteemed panel of millionaires and wheeler dealers can make or break prospective entrepreneurs as easily as snapping a pencil, which the creator of Zipz Wine discovered when he appeared on "Shark Tank."

Per Shark Tank Shopper, Andrew McMurray strolled into the arena during Season 6, episode 11 of the hit show, hawking the best invention of all, well, in some people's opinion anyway — a glass of wine. But what made McMurray's product different from the zillions of other wines already saturating the market? Especially the two-time "Shark Tank" nemesis, Copa Di Vinco?

Well, don't worry, tankers; McMurray had an answer for that. "I'm here to tell you that our single serve is like no other in the wine industry," he boldly claimed. "It's all about packaging, packaging, packaging! And licensing, licensing, licensing!" Zipz wine comes prepackaged in a plastic goblet glass. It has a lid that can be screwed on top if you don't finish the glass in one sitting — ha, as if. Perhaps more importantly, the lid also acts as a table coaster. There have been several "Shark Tank" contestants who went on to great success and established flourishing multi-million dollar companies. But what about McMurray and his glasses of fermented grapes? Here's what happened to Zipz Wine after appearing on Shark Tank.