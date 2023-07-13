Alison Sweeney's Kids: A Look At Hallmark Star's Family With Husband Davis Sanov
Alison Sweeney is living a real-life Hallmark movie. From her marriage to her kids, it couldn't get more picture-perfect for the Hallmark Channel star.
According to Us Weekly, Sweeney married her longtime partner, David Sanov, in 2000 after the two had known each other for years. And even though they have been together for over two decades, she still finds him swoon-worthy and appreciates the relationship they share. She told Fox News, "We came into the marriage really honest with each other about what we wanted from life and who we were as people, and even though we were both really young, we sort of grew up together, and grew together, and learned together and have always been respectful of each other and our differences and our different career paths." After the couple tied the knot in 2000, it didn't take long before they decided to start a family.
Sweeney and Sanov welcomed their son, Benjamin, in 2005 and their daughter, Megan, in 2009. Megan and Benjamin have been the former "The Biggest Loser" hosts pride and joy. Sweeney shared her appreciation for her kids on Mother's Day, posting on Instagram: "I'm so grateful on Mother's Day for my incredible family. My handsome hubby and beautiful kids have made this such a special day." As the years pass, Sweeney's children have continued to grow, and so has her love for them.
Benjamin has been visiting his mom on set for a long time
Instagram and David Sanov's first child, Benjamin, is familiar with the words lights, camera, and action. Since he was little, Benjamin has been at his mom's side as she worked on different shows. In 2007, Sweeney shared how her then two-year-old often joined her on set. Per People, she said, "Ben visits both sets all the time. It's so much fun having him around, we get a time to play and hang out in between scenes." Even as he got older, Benjamin continued to join his mom on set.
In June 2023, Sweeney shared a sweet post to Instagram of Benjamin and Megan visiting as she worked on a project. The Hallmark star captioned the shot, "Celebrating family this Friday! So grateful to have my kids joining me while I'm filming in Vancouver. Such a joy to spend time with them during their summer vacation." All grown up now, Benjamin has seen his mom working in the entertainment industry for years, and who knows, maybe that will inspire the youngster to follow in his mother's footsteps.
And they grow up so fast. Benjamin may have spent his days as a toddler running around the set, but he turned 18 in February 2023. Sweeney even celebrated her son's big day on social media with a lengthy post. "We can't wait to see where he goes from here," she captioned the shot.
Megan surprised Alison Sweeney by coming early
Megan was the missing piece to the Sanov family puzzle. Alison Sweeney and David Sanov welcomed their baby girl in 2009, but her birth was a little unexpected. As noted by People, Sweeney says she went to host "The Biggest Loser" the day Megan was born but "had to go right to the hospital after shooting a weigh-in." And even when Sweeney arrived at the hospital, she still didn't expect Megan to come so quickly. Her husband, David, didn't expect it either, as he went to go grab food, which he quickly realized was a big mistake. Sweeney shared, "Next thing I know, my friend is texting Dave — hurry back!! And the doctor is saying 'Don't do anything' ... And once he returned, scrubbed in, it wasn't more than 15 minutes later she was born. She did not want to be born on the 13th!"
Megan, now a teenager, looks a lot like her mom. Sweeney shared a post commemorating her daughter's 14th birthday in 2022. She said, "I can't believe Megan is 14 years old! Where has the time gone? She makes me laugh every day. I'm so proud of my brave, determined and independent daughter. Happy Birthday Megan!!" Sweeney totally gave birth to her mini-me, and we get the feeling that Megan's gonna keep looking more and more like her mom as she gets older.