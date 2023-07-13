Alison Sweeney's Kids: A Look At Hallmark Star's Family With Husband Davis Sanov

Alison Sweeney is living a real-life Hallmark movie. From her marriage to her kids, it couldn't get more picture-perfect for the Hallmark Channel star.

According to Us Weekly, Sweeney married her longtime partner, David Sanov, in 2000 after the two had known each other for years. And even though they have been together for over two decades, she still finds him swoon-worthy and appreciates the relationship they share. She told Fox News, "We came into the marriage really honest with each other about what we wanted from life and who we were as people, and even though we were both really young, we sort of grew up together, and grew together, and learned together and have always been respectful of each other and our differences and our different career paths." After the couple tied the knot in 2000, it didn't take long before they decided to start a family.

Sweeney and Sanov welcomed their son, Benjamin, in 2005 and their daughter, Megan, in 2009. Megan and Benjamin have been the former "The Biggest Loser" hosts pride and joy. Sweeney shared her appreciation for her kids on Mother's Day, posting on Instagram: "I'm so grateful on Mother's Day for my incredible family. My handsome hubby and beautiful kids have made this such a special day." As the years pass, Sweeney's children have continued to grow, and so has her love for them.