Who Is Comedian Matt Rife's Reported New Girlfriend, Jessica Lord?

Matt Rife has seemingly started a romance with someone new. The comedian was previously linked to Kate Beckinsale beginning in June 2017, but the two had broken up by August of that year, as Us Weekly was told by a source. "They went on a couple of fun dates. It fizzled out weeks ago," the source said. Rife was last seen with the "Pearl Harbor" star during a 2018 outing to a performance of Dave Chappelle's, per People.

In a June 2023 interview with Elite Daily, Rife opened up about not having a significant other as a result of how busy his schedule has been. "I just don't have time," Rife said. "I'm on the brink of being sick almost every day. Not in a cold kind of way, but just being run-down... I sleep probably three hours a night, maybe. And then I've got basically at least two shows every night, I'd say six days a week at least." A more recent report, however, is stating that Rife's love life has taken a new turn.