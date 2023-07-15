What Sophia Bush's Husband Grant Hughes Really Does For A Living
Sophia Bush has been relatively private about her personal life since her divorce from her first husband Chad Michael Murray and split with famous actors Austin Nichols and Jesse Lee Soffer. In 2020, she was spotted with her now-husband Grant Hughes during an outing in Malibu, California, per Us Weekly. At the time it was unclear who he was or how they met, as he wasn't in the entertainment industry, but a year later he listed his 2020 highlights in an Instagram post and revealed, "And somehow through all this I found my person @sophiabush. She was in my life as a friend for 8 years and the pandemic forced us to slow down and stay in one place long enough to realize what I'd been looking for all along was closer than I could have known."
The two got married on June 11, 2022, in Tulsa Oklahoma, and going against tradition, Bush and Hughes walked down the aisle together, as reported by Today. The guests included famous faces such as Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Hilarie Burton, and Jensen Ackles. However, Hughes' invitees were probably not as well-known as his line of work is more out of the spotlight.
Grant Hughes is an entrepreneur
It seems as if Grant Hughes and Sophia Bush were fated to meet, as they are both in completely different lines of work. According to Bustle, they met on a trip to Nicaragua and became fast friends but they didn't develop romantic feelings for each other until the pandemic when they bonded over books and charity work. Hughes' background is pretty impressive and he has a bachelor's degree from the University of Oklahoma, as well as master's degrees in Education, Business Administration, and Environmental Psychology & Decision Making. He is currently the founder and CEO of Drink Good Wine, a company that curates the best wines for its customers. Hughes is also the owner of BLRE Investments and was previously the co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Focus Motion for seven years.
Besides being highly educated, Hughes is also very well-read. "Sporting my @TheVBC_ aka The Venice Book Club T-shirt, a bad** little community I had the privilege of helping to start ... We were cruising near the Dead Sea talking about a book called Night by Elie Wiesel, a classic neither of us had yet to read," he shared on Instagram. As if that wasn't impressive enough, Hughes is also a humanitarian and lends his efforts to helping various causes near and dear to him.
Grant Hughes is a philanthropist
When he's not earning the big bucks with his several businesses or reading classics, Grant Hughes dedicates his time to causes he's passionate about. In May, he teamed up with Sophia Bush to advocate for civil rights at a Tulsa, Oklahoma rally. "I'm honored to be discussing my experience promoting racial equity and social justice in conversation with my wife @sophiabush and moderated by the inimitable @nehemiahdfrank. We'll be exploring our different backgrounds and varied paths to activism and the important role it plays in our relationship," he wrote on Instagram. In January 2019, he helped those less fortunate and shared, "Yesterday we threw a MASSIVE party on Skid Row for thousands of its homeless residents. Volunteers offered 'Guests' free clothes, haircuts, foot washing, medical services, legal services, a warm meal, showers, eye exams, and a damn good dance party."
Bush gave her husband a shout-out on Instagram when Roe v. Wade got overturned and wrote, "I'm very grateful to be marrying a man who believes in democracy, who supports a free press, and who — when the news dropped yesterday — turned to me to ask, 'what can men be doing to best support women in these moments? What can I call on our community to do?' ... This is partnership. I love you, @grant_hughes_."