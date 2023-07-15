What Sophia Bush's Husband Grant Hughes Really Does For A Living

Sophia Bush has been relatively private about her personal life since her divorce from her first husband Chad Michael Murray and split with famous actors Austin Nichols and Jesse Lee Soffer. In 2020, she was spotted with her now-husband Grant Hughes during an outing in Malibu, California, per Us Weekly. At the time it was unclear who he was or how they met, as he wasn't in the entertainment industry, but a year later he listed his 2020 highlights in an Instagram post and revealed, "And somehow through all this I found my person @sophiabush. She was in my life as a friend for 8 years and the pandemic forced us to slow down and stay in one place long enough to realize what I'd been looking for all along was closer than I could have known."

The two got married on June 11, 2022, in Tulsa Oklahoma, and going against tradition, Bush and Hughes walked down the aisle together, as reported by Today. The guests included famous faces such as Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Hilarie Burton, and Jensen Ackles. However, Hughes' invitees were probably not as well-known as his line of work is more out of the spotlight.