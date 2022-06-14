Sophia Bush And Her Fiance Reportedly Have Big News To Share

Actor Sophia Bush has been beloved by millions since her "One Tree Hill" days. Bush is also an activist, whose passionate stance on many political issues has drawn media attention. As she once told People, "I will be uncompromising on advocacy forever." Not only is the "Chicago P.D." star passionate about social change, she's also known for her love life.

Bush was married to fellow "OTH" co-star Chad Michael Murray from 2005 to 2006, but the star didn't find lasting love again until she met entrepreneur Grant Hughes. Page Six reported the couple was spotted together in Malibu in May 2020, but made their first official appearance out as an engaged duo in October 2021 at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Pacific Palisades, California.

Fans swooned when Hughes made a sweet tribute to Bush on Instagram in celebration of his birthday in September 2021. The entrepreneur posted a photo kissing his fiance and wrote, "I've found my person. We've found our ranch. And I'm beyond fortunate that over the years both Soph and I have built a very intentional family of friends that spontaneously and happily blended together to celebrate in our favorite little corner of wine country." Bush and her fiance now have big news to share!