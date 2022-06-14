Sophia Bush And Her Fiance Reportedly Have Big News To Share
Actor Sophia Bush has been beloved by millions since her "One Tree Hill" days. Bush is also an activist, whose passionate stance on many political issues has drawn media attention. As she once told People, "I will be uncompromising on advocacy forever." Not only is the "Chicago P.D." star passionate about social change, she's also known for her love life.
Bush was married to fellow "OTH" co-star Chad Michael Murray from 2005 to 2006, but the star didn't find lasting love again until she met entrepreneur Grant Hughes. Page Six reported the couple was spotted together in Malibu in May 2020, but made their first official appearance out as an engaged duo in October 2021 at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Pacific Palisades, California.
Fans swooned when Hughes made a sweet tribute to Bush on Instagram in celebration of his birthday in September 2021. The entrepreneur posted a photo kissing his fiance and wrote, "I've found my person. We've found our ranch. And I'm beyond fortunate that over the years both Soph and I have built a very intentional family of friends that spontaneously and happily blended together to celebrate in our favorite little corner of wine country." Bush and her fiance now have big news to share!
Sophia Bush marries Grant Hughes
Page Six reported that Sophia Bush and her fiance Grant Hughes got married! The "One Tree Hill" star and the entrepreneur exchanged vows on June 11 at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Bush's publicist told the outlet, "We cannot confirm the validity of this news." But Us Weekly reported that the Tulsa County Court Clerk confirmed the actor and Hughes got their marriage license on June 8, returning it on June 13.
An inside source told Us Weekly, "The buzz around town was Sophia Bush's wedding at the museum. A lot of people in town heard it was going on." The outlet reported multiple celeb sightings in Tulsa around the wedding date. Bush's BFFs and "One Tree Hill" alums Danneel Ackles and Hilarie Burton were spotted in town, along with their spouses, "Supernatural" actor Jensen Ackles and "The Walking Dead" star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who got tattoos before the event. Aaron Paul of "Breaking Bad" was also in town for the wedding, taking photos with fans. Aw.
The newlyweds walked down the aisle after less than one year of being engaged! The couple got engaged in August 2021 when Hughes popped the question on a boat in Lake Como, Italy. Bush posted a photo of the proposal on Instagram, writing, "So it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth #YES." Best wishes to the happy couple!