The Real Reasons You Don't Hear Much From Nick Nolte Anymore

For the latter part of the 20th century, Nick Nolte was one of Hollywood's most acclaimed and most popular leading men. He'd picked up an Academy Award nomination and Golden Globe for his performance alongside Barbra Streisand in romantic drama "The Prince of Tides," received similar plaudits for his work in "Rich Man, Poor Man," "North Dallas Forty" and "Affliction," and graced box office hits "48 Hrs.," "Down and Out in Beverly Hills" and "Cape Fear."

In fact, Nolte was such a magnetic presence that in 1992 that he received perhaps the highest honor in all of Tinseltown, People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. Of course, throughout this golden period, Nolte became just as renowned for his behavior off camera as his performances on it.

And in the '00s, his ability to cause chaos ended up completely overshadowing his talents. From legal troubles and industry snubbings to health problems and self-sabotage, here's a look at why you're now far less likely to see the once-ubiquitous hellraiser.