Whatever Happened To CeeLo Green?

Born Thomas DeCarlo Callaway-Burton in Atlanta, CeeLo Green emerged back in the 1990s of the rap group Goodie Mob. He eventually went solo, releasing his debut album, "Cee-Lo Green and His Perfect Imperfections" in 2002, which he followed up in 2004 with "Cee-Lo Green ... Is the Soul Machine."

It wasn't until 2006, when he partnered with producer Danger Mouse for a new project using the name Gnarls Barkley. Under that tongue-in-cheek moniker, Green struck pop gold with the single "Crazy." While it never did go to No. 1 on the Billboard charts, it did peak at No. 2, and spent an impressive 29 weeks on the charts. Music fans couldn't help but be captivated by his creativity and charisma, a certain je ne sais quoi that even Green couldn't quite explain. "I'm in no way a perfect singer, but I've got something ..." Green told The Guardian.

Well over a decade after conquering the music world with that monster hit, Green proved his abilities in various other mediums, ranging from reality television to animation voice acting to a string of lucrative business opportunities, even if there's been no shortage of controversy along the way. To find out more, keep on reading to find out whatever happened to CeeLo Green.