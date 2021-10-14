The Real Reason The Rolling Stones Are Retiring Their Classic Hit Song

It's inevitable that in the scope of music history — and certainly the history of pop and rock 'n' roll — there are songs that are bound not to age well. While songs like "WAP" by Cardi B (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) and "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" by Lil Nas X caused controversy immediately upon release, other songs have taken longer for the backlash to occur.

While older songs were just as explicit in themes regarding sexuality and other sensitive subject matter, the reason some classic songs are being reexamined now has more to do with how their lyrics have negatively objectified or maligned people from marginalized groups who, at least at the time the songs were written, had less agency within the public discourse. Now, it seems one song in particular by one of the most successful rock bands of all time is getting the same scrutiny.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times only a month after the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, the band's 77-year-old guitarist, Keith Richards, was asked whether the band had shelved one of their most-performed songs of all time. "You picked up on that, huh?" responded Richards. So what song were Richards and the interviewer discussing? Why has it been put in the vault? And will it ever come back?