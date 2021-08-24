The Tragic Death Of Charlie Watts

Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80 on August 24, as Variety reported. For nearly six decades, he served as the drummer for The Rolling Stones.

Watts' death was announced via an official statement from the iconic British rock band's Twitter account. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," the statement read, which revealed the musician had died in a hospital in London. "Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also a member of the Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

As of this writing, Watts' cause of death is unclear, but Variety noted that the legendary drummer had dealt with a medical issue in either late July or early August. It was also enough for Watts to cancel his plans to tour with the rest of his bandmates — including singer Mick Jagger, guitarist Keith Richards, and bassist Ronnie Wood – which was set to kick off in September. The Rolling Stones have yet to report if they plan to proceed with the U.S. tour, which was previously postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic — their website has been replaced with a full-scale image of Watts. Here's more.