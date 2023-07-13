Reese Witherspoon Feels 'Vulnerable' Amid Her Divorce From Jim Toth

When Reese Witherspoon announced her divorce from Jim Toth, she decided to break the sad news on Instagram — mere days before what would have been the now exes' 12th-anniversary celebration. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together," she wrote (via Cosmopolitan). She also wrote that she and Toth were prioritizing their 10-year-old son, Tennessee James, as they prepared to navigate the tricky enterprise of co-parenting.

Witherspoon's Instagram post was later deleted, but not because she and Toth were having second thoughts; in April 2023, TMZ obtained court documents confirming that the "Legally Blonde" star and the talent agent had filed for divorce. Their split has also been the subject of a number of rumors. One source told The Sun that Toth's decision to accept an executive role with the doomed streaming platform Quibi put a strain on their marriage. "His personality, his attitude and his whole take on life really changed when he got out of the agency business and decided he was tired of that stuffy world," said the insider. "Call it a midlife crisis if you want." Another source told People, "Reese is obviously disappointed and upset. She never saw herself getting another divorce."

Instead of allowing the tabloids to continue controlling her divorce narrative, Witherspoon has also decided to open up about how she's feeling after becoming a two-time divorcée.