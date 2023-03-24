Reese Witherspoon Announces 'Difficult Decision' To Split From Husband Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Roth, have shared some unfortunate news regarding their relationship. "We have some personal news to share," Witherspoon wrote on Instagram on March 24. "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Since splashing onto the scene in the early '90s, pop culture fans have gleefully followed the expansive career of the "Legally Blonde" star. While she has gained recognition for her iconic filmography, Witherspoon has also turned heads for her fairytale romance with Roth, which first began in 2010. In a 2011 interview with Elle, Witherspoon revealed to Elle that Roth's drunk friend prompted their "meet cute" moment.

"Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone.' Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation," she explained."That's just kind of who he is, a really good person." Following their adorable first meeting, Witherspoon and Roth went on to embark on a passionate romance that consisted of an array of milestones, including marriage and welcoming their child James Roth. However, like many relationships within the Hollywood sphere, their happily ever after has reached an unfortunate end.