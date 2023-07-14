Who Are Nikki Glaser's Parents?

Nikki Glaser fans discovered that she got it from her mama — and her papa — when she invited viewers to meet her parents on the E! reality series "Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?" At the beginning of the pandemic, the stand-up comedian decided to move back in with her parents, E.J. Glaser and Julie Glaser, and she knew that a wealth of comedic gold could be mined from this real-life sitcom plot. "My parents are so funny. And I think that most comedians always cite the people they grew up with and their family as like being funnier than even they are," Nikki told Decider.

Nikki also possessed evidence that her parents are naturals when it comes to being in front of the camera. Even better, they're willing to make excruciatingly awkward revelations on television. In a 2019 episode of her Comedy Central series "Not Safe with Nikki Glaser," the comedian hooked E.J. and Julie up to a lie detector test and asked them a series of questions about their love life. Among their confessions was that they once engaged in an "accidental" sex act.

Still, Julie had to warm up to the idea of being a reality show star. "I said honestly if you don't wanna do it we will recast you, I think it'll be a hilarious thing to do," Nikki recalled to E! News. The thought of having a pseudo-sister wife on the E! payroll was enough to convince Julie to do it. But it's E.J. who relishes being in the spotlight.