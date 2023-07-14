Why Mayim Bialik Has Beef With The View
If you're a fan of TV sitcoms, then you've heard of actor Mayim Bialik. Since the 90s, "The Chicago 8" actor has made waves with her leading roles in shows like "Blossom" and "The Big Bang Theory." While Bialik has curated a long and successful career, her personal life has also made its fair share of waves among pop culture enthusiasts. Back in 2012, the "Jeopardy!" host announced her divorce from her husband, Michael Stone. "Divorce is terribly sad, painful and incomprehensible for children. It is not something we have decided lightly," she revealed on her parenting blog Kveller.
"The main priority for us now is to make the transition to two loving homes as smooth and painless as possible." In the aftermath of her divorce announcement, an array of entertainment commentators theorized why Bialik and Michael called it quits. One show that held nothing back was the ladies of "The View," who thought the "Master Chef Junior" host's parenting viewpoints were the cause. While Bialik was the subject of criticism on the long-running daytime talk show, she ended up having the last laugh in the form of a check. Join us as we take a look at why she was given money from "The View."
Mayim Bialik received a residual check after The View criticism
Shortly after Mayim Bialik announced her divorce, the ladies of "The View" theorized that her marriage ended due to her parenting style. Months before, "The Big Bang Theory" star had appeared on the show and talked about her book "Beyond the Sling" and her "attached parenting," which featured her sleeping in the same bed with their children and not her ex-husband Michael Stone. "She said the divorce is not from attachment parenting," said former host Sherri Shepherd, which resulted in a sassy reply from Joy Behar. "Well, what is she gonna say? She's been pushing that for months and years now," Behar quipped. "She's been talking about it as the greatest thing, she's gotta back that up. But I don't think it works... it leads to detachment marriages."
The ladies also theorized that Bialik's close parenting style may have led to resentment from Michael. "You miss that intimacy," Shepherd added. While "The View" ladies held nothing back about Bialik's divorce, the latter appeared to get the last laugh all the way to the bank. Following the release of the episode, the "Bones" star revealed that she got a residual check for the aforementioned episode. "I like that less than a week after The View bashed me for my parenting choices causing my divorce, I got a residuals check for my appearance on their show from last year which was about my parenting book. Heehee," she wrote (via E! News).
Mayim Bialik has remained firm on her unique parenting style
Over the last few years, Mayim Bialik has doubled down on her unique parenting style. In a 2014 interview with Howard Stern, "The Big Bang Theory" star gave further insight into why she slept in the same bed with her kids. "The fact is in the early stages of parenting and breastfeeding, it is normal for mammals to sleep near their babies," she explained. "This is also my neuroscience perspective as well, it's hormonally beneficial for mammal babies to sleep near their moms in particular."
While Balik has prided herself on using "attachment parenting" with her sons Frederick and Miles, she has also admitted that it's not always foolproof. During a December episode of her podcast "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown," the "Blossom" star revealed that she has had moments with her kids that have left her stumped. "What I learned to say to them is, I've never been your parent with you at the age you're at with me at the place I'm at in my life until this moment," she explained. "So, give me a second, because I don't have all the answers... I need a minute because we have to figure this out together."