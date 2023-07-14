Who Is Bebe Rexha's Boyfriend, Keyan Safyari?
Bebe Rexha sings a lot about love because she knows a thing or two about it. According to People, Rexha has been dating Keyan Safyari since 2020, and their relationship has been nothing short of swoon-worthy. Although it's unclear exactly how they met, the couple was first spotted smooching out in public in September 2020.
That same year she briefly spoke about her new beau to ET, saying, "I have a very wonderful man in my life right now and he's so amazing. I'm very grateful for him and I'm just enjoying my life and seeing where it goes." Smitten, Rexha was excited to see where her new relationship would go with Safyari. Fast-forward three years later, and the couple is still going strong.
Even though Rexha and Safyari have nearly three years under their belt, they've still managed to keep their relationship relatively private — despite Rexha opening up about her sexuality in the past. You won't see the "Meant to Be" singer sharing her relationship on social media, save for a few rare occasions. In September 2022, Rexha celebrated Safyari's special day by sharing heartfelt photos of the two, captioning the moment, "Happy birthday @keyanshoots I love you." The rare glimpse proved the two are still madly in love, and it seems like Sayari is here to stay. So, here's everything we know about Rexha's beau.
Keyan Safyari is a filmmaker
Keyan Safyari is a part of the arts, just like his famous girlfriend, Bebe Rexha. But instead of music, Safyari pursued filmmaking. Safyari has been working in the film industry for a long time and got his start helping with various projects, including films and commercials. After getting a taste of what the industry had to offer, the filmmaker began studying cinematography and soon began working on films, music videos, commercials, and more. By 2004, Safyari felt he had enough experience to start his own entertainment company called Moving Images Entertainment Inc.
Moving Images Entertainment website shared, "We pride ourselves in the quality and professionalism of our work and we stop at nothing until the story, image and overall vision is at its peak." Since 2004, Safyari has been the company's CEO and has worked on projects with some A-List stars, including Billie Eilish and Cardi B.
Of course, Safyari also had to work with his girlfriend, Rexha. In 2023, he joined forces with the musician to create a video for her song "Satellite," which also featured Snoop Dogg. The video — which has over 5 million views — proves that Safyari and Rexha make a good team. Perhaps in the future, fans will see more projects that the couple worked on together.
Keyan Safyari gets along with Bebe Rexha's family
Family can make or break a relationship, and luckily for Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari, it made it. It's no secret the "I'm Good" singer is close with her family and has often posted them on social media. In 2019, Rexha took to Instagram after her family surprised her at one of her on-stage performances. She wrote, "Ahhhh!!! I can't believe my amazing parents and brother surprised me on stage tonight!! And the surprise video?!? Thank you to everyone at @thegarden for singing me Happy Birthday!!"
Rexha and her family are obviously close, so anyone who got into a relationship with her would have to get the approval of her family. Well, Safyari has nothing to worry about because her parents love the filmmaker. She told ET, "This guy is special. He's loving, he takes care of me, he's understanding of my career and what I do. My family loves him. He's just honestly an amazing person, and he makes me happy! It just feels right." The couple appears to be going strong as they enter their third year together. And who knows? Maybe with how well things are going, we will hear wedding bells in Rexha and Safyari's future.