Who Is Bebe Rexha's Boyfriend, Keyan Safyari?

Bebe Rexha sings a lot about love because she knows a thing or two about it. According to People, Rexha has been dating Keyan Safyari since 2020, and their relationship has been nothing short of swoon-worthy. Although it's unclear exactly how they met, the couple was first spotted smooching out in public in September 2020.

That same year she briefly spoke about her new beau to ET, saying, "I have a very wonderful man in my life right now and he's so amazing. I'm very grateful for him and I'm just enjoying my life and seeing where it goes." Smitten, Rexha was excited to see where her new relationship would go with Safyari. Fast-forward three years later, and the couple is still going strong.

Even though Rexha and Safyari have nearly three years under their belt, they've still managed to keep their relationship relatively private — despite Rexha opening up about her sexuality in the past. You won't see the "Meant to Be" singer sharing her relationship on social media, save for a few rare occasions. In September 2022, Rexha celebrated Safyari's special day by sharing heartfelt photos of the two, captioning the moment, "Happy birthday @keyanshoots I love you." The rare glimpse proved the two are still madly in love, and it seems like Sayari is here to stay. So, here's everything we know about Rexha's beau.