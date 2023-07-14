The Truth About What Happened To Airbedz After Appearing On Shark Tank

ABC's "Shark Tank" premiered in 2009 and quickly became a favorite among television viewers everywhere! "'Shark Tank' is designed to help companies started in basements, in small towns, started by inexperienced founders to take their companies places they could never dream of going," judge and business mogul Mark Cuban gushed to Forbes about the premise of the show.

Alas, not every "Shark Tank" contestant walked away with the deal of a lifetime or got to experience the highly coveted "Shark Tank" effect after appearing on the show — case in point: Airbedz. The story goes that Airbedz founder Jim Pittman appeared on the hit business reality television show during the 13th episode of Season 3 and pitched a line of air mattresses that perfectly fit into the bed of many trucks. The ask? $250,000 for a 15% stake in his brand. Spoiler alert: Pittman left empty-handed. Judge Barbara Corcoran briefly entertained investing but demanded a 50% stake in the business. Pittman countered at 25%, but Corcoran wasn't having it and opted to leave the deal on the table. Meanwhile, the other four judges, including Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary, and Daymond John, also passed on the product — but not before Cuban questioned PIttman's work ethic and demanded that he "get off his ass and sell" his products. Yikes.

So whatever happened to Airbedz after appearing on "Shark Tank"? Funny, you should ask.