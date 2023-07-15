Idris Elba's Ex-Wives: How Many Times Has The Actor Been Married?

Idris Elba celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary with his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba in April 2023, but this marriage isn't his first rodeo. So, just how many times has he tied the knot?

It's no secret that Idris is smitten with his wife of four years, Sabrina. In fact, over the years, he's been incredibly open about how he feels about her. That even culminated in a very public proposal at a 2018 screening for his film, "Yardie." Said proposal wasn't without irony, though. The year prior, in an interview with Essence about the movie, the actor-turned-director shared that he didn't think he'd ever get hitched again. "Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don't think so. Yeah, I don't think so ... Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I've done it. It's not for everybody. It's not my life's calling," he said. So, what changed? Speaking to People not long after saying their "I do's," he explained that everything had happened completely organically. "We started dating and I fell head over heels," he reminisced. A few months later, he spoke with the outlet again, and it was clear nothing had changed. In fact, he said his highlight of 2019 had been, "Getting married to my beautiful wife."

It's safe to say that Idris has pushed past his previous hesitations regarding marriage. That said, it's not exactly surprising that he had some apprehensions at one point. After all, Sabrina is his third wife.