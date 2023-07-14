Tallulah Willis Noticed Early Signs Of Her Dad Bruce's Dementia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis' family revealed that the "Die Hard" actor was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and was forced to take a step back from work. The announcement came by way of an Instagram post that was shared by some of Willis' family members. "Our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the family's statement read. They added that it's been a "really challenging time" but were doing their best to ensure that Willis was getting the best care. According to the Mayo Clinic, patients who are diagnosed with aphasia have trouble communicating.

When Willis was in the early stages of the disorder, his daughter Tallulah Willis said she noticed some signs that something wasn't quite right with her dad. "I've known that something was wrong for a long time," Tallulah said in a post that she wrote for Vogue. "It started out with a kind of vague unresponsiveness, which the family chalked up to Hollywood hearing loss: 'Speak up! Die Hard messed with Dad's ears.' Later that unresponsiveness broadened, and I sometimes took it personally," she explained. Bruce has made a handful of appearances on social media since his diagnosis, but his condition is worsening.