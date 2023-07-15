The Untold Truth Of Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White has been a fixture on our screens since 2011 when he landed the role of the Gallagher clan's brainiest but often most self-destructive member, Lip, in Showtime's long-running family saga "Shameless." But it's only recently that the New Yorker has become the talk of the town.

And it's another Chicago-based dramedy that's responsible for his profile skyrocketing. Indeed, White picked up gongs at the Critics' Choice Television Awards, Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards for his leading performance as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto in Hulu original "The Bear." And the tale of an acclaimed chef who returns to his hometown to help his brother's struggling sandwich shop has also made the actor a heartthrob, too.

So, with the incredibly intense series — seriously "Hell's Kitchen" looks like "Nailed It" in comparison — having returned for a second season, what better time to dig deep into White's life story? From celebrity doppelgängers and high school sweethearts to hidden talents and guilty pleasures, here's a look at his untold truth.