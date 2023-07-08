Who Is Jeremy Allen White's Estranged Wife? Meet Addison Timlin

Jeremy Allen White is finally a household name thanks to his award-winning performance in "The Bear," but his estranged wife, Addison Timlin, is an actor, too. So, just what do we know about her?

Impending divorce aside, Timlin has long been her estranged husband's biggest supporter. In response to White's Golden Globe win, she shared a sweet Instagram post, gushing over his talents and dedication to bringing his character to life. Thinking back on her reaction to seeing "The Bear" for the first time, she wrote, "I just knew that the world was about to discover what I've known all along." Sure enough, the day the show premiered, she had also taken to Instagram to share how impressed she was. "Congratulations to the whole team but to Jeremy especially, watching your dreams come true will always put a fire in my heart," she wrote.

That said, as much as Timlin has been her now-estranged husband's cheerleader over the years, she's also had her own things going on. In fact, on top of working alongside White in the 2008 Cannes-featured film, "Afterschool," she's gone on to work with some pretty big names throughout her career. So, with that in mind, who is Timlin?