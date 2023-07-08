Who Is Jeremy Allen White's Estranged Wife? Meet Addison Timlin
Jeremy Allen White is finally a household name thanks to his award-winning performance in "The Bear," but his estranged wife, Addison Timlin, is an actor, too. So, just what do we know about her?
Impending divorce aside, Timlin has long been her estranged husband's biggest supporter. In response to White's Golden Globe win, she shared a sweet Instagram post, gushing over his talents and dedication to bringing his character to life. Thinking back on her reaction to seeing "The Bear" for the first time, she wrote, "I just knew that the world was about to discover what I've known all along." Sure enough, the day the show premiered, she had also taken to Instagram to share how impressed she was. "Congratulations to the whole team but to Jeremy especially, watching your dreams come true will always put a fire in my heart," she wrote.
That said, as much as Timlin has been her now-estranged husband's cheerleader over the years, she's also had her own things going on. In fact, on top of working alongside White in the 2008 Cannes-featured film, "Afterschool," she's gone on to work with some pretty big names throughout her career. So, with that in mind, who is Timlin?
She's joked about working with A-listers in the past
We weren't kidding when we said Addison Timlin has worked with a number of big stars during her career. From her role in "Derailed" alongside Clive Owen and Jennifer Aniston to co-starring with Stanley Tucci in "Submission," she's long been on the periphery of A-lister status. It only makes sense, then, that in 2013, Harper's Bazaar called her an up-and-coming star.
That's not to say she's always been confident around said other stars, though. Speaking with the outlet, Timlin poked fun at some of her more awkward moments on yet another production featuring a number of big — nay, legendary — names. We're talking about Alan Arkin, Al Pacino, and Christopher Walken in "Stand Up Guys." Of her time on set, she joked that the experience was "mostly terrifying." It didn't help that she'd made a cheeky joke that didn't land quite as she'd intended early on. "One of the producers said to me, 'You're so young ... what is it like to do a scene with Pacino?' And I was like, 'I don't know, I'm carrying a lot of dead weight.' For a split second I could tell he was thinking, 'Oh my God, maybe she is that young, and dumb enough to not know who these people are,'" she joked.
Suffice it to say, though, she knew exactly who she was working with and referred to her time working with the greats as "profound and pivotal."
... and she's also joked about being on the periphery
Despite being a working actor for years, having worked with some of the biggest stars in the biz, and being named an "up-and-coming star" by Harper's Bazaar a decade ago, Addison Timlin hasn't quite become a household name. However, she's not shy to talk about that, either.
In an interview with Michael Kahan, she laughed that she'd been told — more than once — that she was in roles that would propel her to the big leagues — but "they really didn't." Even so, that's not to say the films haven't made an impact on her life in a different way. As she explained to Kahan, her biggest priority was preserving the relationships she developed while making the movies long after production wrapped — and that she'd made good on that. Speaking of how people tended to move on and fall out of touch after filming, she explained, "It's a strange existence, and if you are, like, a sensitive, like, open-hearted person, it's tough."
In more recent years, Timlin became a parent with Jeremy Allen White and has decided to get more intentional about the roles she's taking, keeping her time at the top of her mind. She also found a more secure (though still creative) regular job, and she has no regrets. At the end of the day, as she pointed out, "I understand how important [work] is and how unimportant it is."