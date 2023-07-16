RHOC: The Medical Condition Tamra Judge's Husband Eddie Lives With

Tamra Judge reflected on Eddie Judge's health on her podcast, "Two Ts In A Pod." She revealed, "He was supposed to go back for a checkup on his heart because part of his heart was not working properly, his appendage." She shared that there was a chance that he could have a stroke if the appendage did not repair itself. In February, Tamra updated "RHOC" fans on another "Two Ts In A Pod" episode. "Finally got an appointment with [Eddie's doctor] to talk to him about it, his scan that he had last month, he is 100 percent better, he does not have to have an implant put in his heart... The appendage is now working properly, so thank god. Thank god. No more heart procedures for Eddie."

Eddie has also shared that his medical condition has impacted the way he does his job. He is a fitness trainer and told The Daily Dish, "I think the biggest change in my life is that I'm a lot more cognizant of everybody's heart ... So it's really helped me help my clients and really understand the vulnerability we have with our hearts. We really are not made out of steel. We really are vulnerable." Seems like Eddie is using his hard-lived experience to effect a change in others' lives.