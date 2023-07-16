RHOC: The Medical Condition Tamra Judge's Husband Eddie Lives With
"The Real Housewives of Orange County" stars Tamra Judge and her husband Eddie Judge returned to Season 17 of the show after their exit in 2020. Tamra promised, per Instagram, "The judge is back and drama is in session," and she has certainly kept her word. In episode 6, she told Eddie that Ryan Boyajian had hinted that he wanted to sleep with her. While Eddie was not thrilled by the news, he and Tamra appear to have a rock-solid marriage.
After all, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in June. Tamra spoke to People about why their relationship works for them. She said, "We're best friends... We do a lot together and we have a lot of fun. Work out together. Cook together... We have a lot of the same interests. He doesn't bug me yet. He's a keeper." Yet their togetherness was jeopardized when Eddie had a medical crisis. He has a condition that left him hospitalized numerous times and had Tamra begging for prayers.
Eddie Judge has a heart condition
Tamra Judge took to Instagram to petition on behalf of her husband, writing, "As I sit in the waiting room I need everyone to pray for @eddiejudge. Another cardio version [sic]. Fourth heart procedure in four months. I want my healthy husband back. Thank you." Eddie Judge has a medical condition called atrial fibrillation (AFib). The Bravolebrity was diagnosed in December 2017 and has had multiple surgeries since his diagnosis. The American Heart Association describes AFib as an irregular heartbeat that could result in heart failure, stroke, or similar events. Tamra shared that her husband first noticed the spikes in his heart rate. She said (via People), "He had noticed his heart rate was getting up to 240, 250, 260 beats a minute when he was working out — which is dangerous." Yikes!
Tamra also shared the medical interventions he had received since his diagnosis. Appearing on "The Jerry O Show," she stated (via OK!), "After three ablations, ten heart procedures, he is back on track... He's feeling better, he's back to riding eighty miles on his bike and working his way up." The success of the procedures enabled Eddie to start enjoying life's pleasures, like exercise, again. However, his health condition has to be managed and she recently updated Eddie's fans about how he's been doing.
Tamra Judge says Eddie is '100 percent better'
Tamra Judge reflected on Eddie Judge's health on her podcast, "Two Ts In A Pod." She revealed, "He was supposed to go back for a checkup on his heart because part of his heart was not working properly, his appendage." She shared that there was a chance that he could have a stroke if the appendage did not repair itself. In February, Tamra updated "RHOC" fans on another "Two Ts In A Pod" episode. "Finally got an appointment with [Eddie's doctor] to talk to him about it, his scan that he had last month, he is 100 percent better, he does not have to have an implant put in his heart... The appendage is now working properly, so thank god. Thank god. No more heart procedures for Eddie."
Eddie has also shared that his medical condition has impacted the way he does his job. He is a fitness trainer and told The Daily Dish, "I think the biggest change in my life is that I'm a lot more cognizant of everybody's heart ... So it's really helped me help my clients and really understand the vulnerability we have with our hearts. We really are not made out of steel. We really are vulnerable." Seems like Eddie is using his hard-lived experience to effect a change in others' lives.