What Hallmark's Erin Krakow And Tyler Hynes' Relationship Is Like In Real Life

Erin Krakow and Tyler Hynes got along well behind the scenes of "It Was Always You." The Hallmark stars chatted with Entertainment Tonight in 2021 about making the film, and Krakow revealed that it was her idea to ask Hynes to star in the project with her. "People really love Tyler, and they're excited to see him. I was excited to work, then actually requested him for this movie because I thought he'd be so great in this part," Krakow said.

Hynes opened up about his humorous earliest messages with Krakow, which included him texting a picture of his dog and saying to Krakow that "this was the look I was going for," and Krakow sending a GIF of Hynes in response. "We started right into the ridiculousness on the texts," Hynes said. He added, "I'm sure you've had this, where you just meet somebody, and it's super easy. Like, right away you just skip all the B.S., and you get into it. I love that." In 2021, Hynes spoke of the harmonious dynamic between himself and Krakow while he was a guest on the "Hallmark Podcast." "Me and Erin had a good working relationship," Hynes said. "She was very talented, and we worked pretty hard on this one." Since this collaboration, Krakow has been asked about the idea of working with Hynes once again.