How David Ortiz Really Got The Nickname Big Papi

Major League Baseball fans will undoubtedly know David Ortiz by his nickname, Big Papi. Just one question: How did that nickname come about? As it turns out, it originated with him.

It's worth noting that Big Papi isn't the only name Ortiz has gone by since starting his career. When he was starting out, he was known as David Arias. Speaking to BR in 2016, he explained that it all came down to cultural differences between English and Spanish-speaking communities. "[Arias] is my mother's last name, but the thing is, they got it wrong from the get-go. And then I gotta fix it because they normally call you by your dad's last name, but I'm David America Ortiz Arias. There was nothing wrong, but they started calling me David Arias instead of David Ortiz," he explained.

Early on, not everyone understood the name change. A.J. Pierzynski, Ortiz's former teammate from the Minnesota Twins, recalled to the outlet, "We traded for him and we got David Arias, but when he showed up in the spring, he was David Ortiz. I was like, 'Wait a minute! Did we trade for the wrong guy?'" Pierzynski wasn't the only one to be confused. Per ESPN, the team's manager at the time, Tom Kelly, is said to have mused of the name change, "Maybe he got married or something."

Over two decades and a legendary career later, the early confusion has been cleared up, and the MLB legend goes by Ortiz. That is, when he isn't Big Papi.