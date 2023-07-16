Madonna And Guy Ritchie's Custody Battle Over Their Son Rocco Got Ugly

Madonna and Guy Ritchie were once one of the biggest celebrity power couples and were together for nine years before they got divorced. The two met in 1999 at Trudie Styler's home and quickly fell into a whirlwind romance. Madonna and Ritchie welcomed their first son, Rocco, in August 2000 and got married in Scotland the following December. They later adopted David Banda together from Malawi in 2006.

After eight years of marriage, Madonna and Ritchie announced they were getting a divorce but according to a source, things were strained between them for some time. "It was unraveling throughout the last year. They were living separate lives and coming together every now and then for the cameras," a source told People. The divorce cost the "Material Girl" quite a hefty sum and Richie received $75 million in the settlement. A source told the Daily Mail at the time, "[Ritchie] just wants out, he has had enough of the Madonna circus and he is massively relieved. It was never about the money. The most important things to him are having full access to his kids, whom he adores, and a quiet life." Rocco split his time between Madonna and Ritchie following the divorce but things turned ugly again when he failed to come back to New York after seeing his father.